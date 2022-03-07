Teen Mom Family Reunion’s finale episode brought in lowest ratings of any episode this season

The Season 1 finale episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion brought in the worst ratings to date. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom Family Reunion just wrapped Season 1, and its finale episode brought in dismal ratings.

TMFR was the first spinoff of its kind within the Teen Mom franchise, bringing together former and current cast members from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

March 1 marked the conclusion of Season 1 and ratings reports didn’t show that viewers were that interested in the spinoff series’ last episode.

Teen Mom Family Reunion’s finale was the least-watched of the season

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the finale episode brought in just 299,000 live viewers, ranking it as the least-watched episode of the entire season.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, the TMFR episode in which Farrah Abraham made her shocking return to the franchise brought in 363,000 viewers, raking in higher views than the finale episode.

The premiere episode of TMFR brought in the most views for the season, with 463,000. To put the number of views in perspective, when Jenelle Evans was still filming for Teen Mom 2, the show was bringing in an average of 900,000 views per episode.

Monsters & Critics also reported that, despite its low ratings, TMFR has been picked up for Season 2. Teen Mom 2 castmates Leah Messer and Ashley Jones already joked that they want to plan the next TMFR season.

Teen Mom Family Reunion Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

According to the cast of TMFR, all of the moms and dads, past and present, were invited to film and most of the current castmates participated in filming. However, viewers noticed that some of the moms were absent from Season 1.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Which moms from the Teen Mom franchise will appear on Season 2?

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2, who called TMFR a “snoozefest,” explained that she declined the offer to film TMFR, citing financial reasons and work. When asked if she’d be filming for Season 2, Kail told her fans, “I don’t think so.”

Jenelle Evans, who is Kail’s former Teen Mom 2 castmate, was also absent from TMFR. Jenelle claimed that MTV ghosted her and uninvited her when she asked to bring her husband, David Eason.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee claimed that she was never told about the spinoff, telling her fans that MTV lied to her.

Although Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Baltierra and her husband Tyler couldn’t film for TMFR, Catelynn was able to fly out to San Diego to join the moms for dinner on their last night at the resort.

Fans of the Teen Mom franchise have no choice but to wait and see if Season 2 of TMFR can bring enough drama and the right castmates to improve viewership.

Teen Mom Family Reunion is currently on hiatus.