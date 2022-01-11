Mackenzie McKee blames MTV for ‘lying’ about spinoff, apologizes to fans ahead of deleting Instagram account

Mackenzie McKee has deleted her Instagram account once again amid the drama happening among her Teen Mom OG castmates. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has deleted her Instagram account amid the drama with her co-stars ahead of the premiere of the Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion.

Mackenzie has had a rough year, between personal issues involving her health, grieving her mother’s death, her struggling marriage to Josh McKee, and her kids’ behavioral problems.

Adding to her already stressful life last year came feuds with her Teen Mom OG castmates, and Mackenzie seems to have had enough.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Mackenzie claimed she wasn’t invited by MTV to film for the spinoff show Teen Mom: Family Reunion because MTV told her it wasn’t even happening.

Mackenzie’s Teen Mom franchise castmates Cheyenne Floyd and Jade Cline both stated otherwise, telling their fans that all of the moms were invited to film, to their knowledge.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee shares message with fans ahead of Teen Mom spinoff premiere

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Mackenzie took to her Instagram Stories one last time before entirely deleting her account.

Mackenzie told her fans that it’s been a “rough go” this week as she sorted through the onslaught of DMs she was receiving. She claimed that she wasn’t hurt that she wasn’t included, but instead was hurt that “MTV lied to me about it all,” which she claims she found out about via social media.

Mackenzie took the blame off her Teen Mom OG castmates, saying, “That is 100% not the OGs fault and they had absolutely no say so.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The 27-year-old Body by Mac fitness instructor feels as though she’s still paying for the mistakes she made, namely an incident in early 2021 when Mackenzie referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “colored woman” instead of a “woman of color.”

Mackenzie’s castmate, Cheyenne Floyd, got dragged into the drama, which began as a bonding opportunity, but soon turned into a feud between the two.

Since then, Mackenzie has been on the defensive and she went on to say that she wishes Cheyenne was never made a part of her ordeal.

Mackenzie McKee deletes Instagram account after apology to fans

“If I could go back and do things different I would,” Mackenzie said in her Instagram Stories. “I truly tried way [too] hard to fix my mistake and a certain someone never once deserved to be brought into this mess of mine.”

Mackenzie continued, “Love me or hate me, none of us deserve to be lied to by creative. This entire situation was blown up for over a year now and I take blame for how it all went down.”

The Teen Mom OG star noted that she never expected things to turn out the way they did and left her fans with her last words, an apology.

“I have been so frustrated with people comparing mistakes,” Mackenzie concluded. “But my final words are simply an apology to everyone involved in my mess. Because of me, and I never meant harm or pain on anyone.”

Shortly after sharing her last message to her fans on Instagram Stories, Mackenzie deleted her entire account. This isn’t the first time Mackenzie has deactivated social media.

In October 2021, Mackenzie deleted her Instagram account after her feud with Cheyenne was reignited when Cheyenne accused Mackenzie of “bullying.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, January 11 at 8/7c on MTV, followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In at 9/8c.