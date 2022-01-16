Teen Mom Family Reunion: Briana DeJesus explains why she missed Farrah Abraham’s surprise appearance

Briana DeJesus misses out on seeing Farrah Abraham in Teen Mom Family Reunion, Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

We all know that with the Teen Mom stars, there is no shortage of drama.

Insert a Teen Mom Family Reunion, add Farrah Abraham into the mix, and you that’s a whole new level of drama!

Viewers find out in the premiere episode of the new show that Maci Bookout, from Teen Mom OG, and Cheyenne Floyd, who joined Teen Mom OG in its seventh season, decided they wanted to offer an invitation to all of the moms on Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2.

While they knew it would be an avenue for new drama, they also wanted to have time to hang out together, right some wrongs, have a break from their kids, and work through some of their own issues as individuals and as castmates.

Maci Bookout and Cheyenne Floyd take charge

Episode 1, which aired in sunny San Diego on Tuesday, January 11, started off with Maci and Cheyenne (as well as Cheyenne’s fiance, Zach Davis), talking about how they think the reunion will go.

They were both extremely excited, but also nervous for what would await them later that evening when they found out who, in fact, decided to show up and how they would act.

While some Teen Moms, such as Chelsea (Houska) DeBoer, Kailyn Lowry, Catelynn Lowell, and Mackenzie McKee were noticeably missing, all of the other castmates did, in fact, show up for the ice breaker that was put together by Maci and Cheyenne.

Even some of the stars’ significant others, relatives, or friends were brought along by the moms for support, as they were all told they could bring a plus one to the reunion show.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Although Farrah Abraham was missing in episode 1, it is apparent that she will be making an appearance later on.

Briana DeJesus says she didn’t have opportunity to meet Farrah Abraham during reunion

Knowing all the drama Farrah brings to the table, one fan asked Briana DeJesus during an Instagram Q&A, “Did you have a good time with Farrah [three laughing emojis].”

As it turns out, Briana didn’t end up meeting Farrah after all.

DeJesus responded, “I had some issues going on that you guys will see later in the season when she arrived so I did not get to meet her. Fortunately.”

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

It sounds like even though DeJesus had some scary events happen, she was glad she did not have to be there when Farrah unexpectedly surprised everyone by showing up.

Unfortunately, according to the trailer for the season, and Hollywood Life, Briana was taken by ambulance when she kept saying over and over that she couldn’t breathe.

At this point in the season, it’s unclear why Briana and Farrah don’t cross paths. It could be that Briana never returns after her ambulance ride or Farrah leaves shortly after she shows up and before Briana comes back.

Stay tuned to see the drama that unfolds, the tears that are shed, and the fun that is had by the Teen Moms, throughout the season.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion will resume on Tuesday, January 18 at 8/7c on MTV.