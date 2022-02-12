Teen Mom Family Reunion: Ashley Jones jokes that Cheyenne Floyd ‘hulked out’ at Farrah Abraham

Cheyenne Floyd “hulked out” at Farrah Abraham. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones appeared on the Think Loud Crew podcast, hosted by Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd, her sister, R Kyle Lynn Floyd, and her friend Shanan Cablayan.

Ashley was their guest on Wednesday’s episode. She and the podcast’s co-hosts talked about Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, specifically when Farrah made her unexpected arrival.

Farrah Abraham made a comment to Cory Wharton after he asked her, “So we only had a baby to get on this show? That’s how you feel?”

Farrah responded, “I guess I do. I guess I feel really ghetto too, like that,” which got a rise out of both Cory and Cheyenne for being a “racial slur.”

When Cheyenne, her sister, and her friend talked with Ashley about this incident on their podcast, Ashley gave Cheyenne major props for her reaction.

Ashley Jones gives Cheyenne Floyd props for her table flip on the last Teen Mom Family Reunion episode

Ashley said to Cheyenne, “I feel like you flipped the table for me and my ancestors.” Cheyenne laughed after Ashley said this. Farrah had supposedly said something about Ashley and Bar’s daughter as well, according to Cory Wharton.

Ashley continued, “That table was flipped. I said, ‘You know what? Chey, you hulked out. Prettiest hulk I’ve ever seen, but, Hulk nevertheless.'”

Thinking back, Ashley said she was watching Farrah and Cheyenne’s fiancé Zach while looking at Cheyenne’s other baby daddy, Cory, to see what everyone’s reactions were going to be after Farrah’s response.

Ashley told Cheyenne, “I just remember looking at you, and you looking at me like, ‘You better move because if I swing, I’m going to hit you, and I’m not even gonna mean to,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.'” Then Ashley leaned forward as though she was moving at the moment for Cheyenne to hit Farrah.

Cheyenne gives her two cents about the Farrah incident

As the girls laughed, Cheyenne spoke up on the podcast and exclaimed, “Ok, all I’m gonna say is, number one, I hated how they ended last week’s episode cuz they hyped up Farrah coming in. Then, it was like two seconds she’s in, and then the episode ended. Then we start the next episode and s**t hit the fan so quick—they didn’t show a lot of the s**t that was hitting the fan. I just want to say, I was minding my business when Farrah came.”

It sounds like Farrah pushed a button in Cheyenne with what she said. Cheyenne seemed to be defending herself and her family, as was Cory. Moreover, the girls seemed upset on how production edited Farrah’s return and all of the events that led up to the table flip and Cheyenne “hulking out.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.