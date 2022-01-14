Teen Mom Family Reunion: Ashley Jones confirms she and Bar got married 6 months prior to filming the spinoff

Ashley Jones confirmed that she and Bar have been married for nearly a year. Pic credit: MTV

During the first episode of Teen Mom Family Reunion, Ashley Jones revealed that she and Bar Smith have actually been secretly married for months.

Teen Mom viewers have been anticipating the new spinoff TMFR which has made good on its promise to bring the drama to its viewers. Only one episode has aired from the season and already, TMFR viewers saw a fight break out between Jade Cline and Ashley Jones.

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones reveals she secretly wed Bar Smith

Ashley had a big presence in the first episode, not only because of her altercation with Jade but also because she divulged some big news to her castmate Cheyenne Floyd — that she and Bar married nearly a year ago.

Cheyenne had taken Ashley to the side to try and calm her down and talk sense into her during her fight with Jade. During their time away from the rest of the group, Ashley revealed the news about her and Bar’s nuptials.

After the show premiered, Ashley also took to Twitter where she confirmed the news.

“Btw bar and I had already been married for six months lol,” Ashley tweeted to her followers. “And yes, I was in a phase of being irritated with him.”

Pic credit: @_mermaidbarbie/Twitter

Ashley Jones reveals nearly year-long marriage to Bar Smith

Ashley also mentioned her marriage on the most recent episode of her podcast, I Need Wine, when she hosted a special guest, her Teen Mom 2 castmate Kail Lowry.

Kail was curious about Ashley and Bar’s relationship status after she recalled seeing Ashley refer to Bar as her husband on social media a few months back, then seeing Ashley talk about it on TMFR.

Ashley explained that she and Bar have been together, off and on, for about seven years and clarified on her podcast that she was under the impression she needed a copy of her birth certificate in order to get married in California, which she did not have.

Once she discovered she didn’t actually need her birth certificate, she and Bar decided they were ready to tie the knot. They’ve been married for about nine months, which might come as a surprise to some of their fans.

There have been clues that Ashley and Bar tied the knot, however. Both Ashley’s mom and Bar’s mom told Teen Mom 2 fans that the couple had already been hitched.

These days, Teen Mom fans can catch Ashley and Bar on the new spinoff, Teen Mom Family Reunion, where they filmed with cast members from across the franchise in a resort hotel in San Diego, California.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.