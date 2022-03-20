Teen Mom 2 viewers think Kail Lowry invents drama off camera, brings it on herself

Is Kail Lowry inventing drama off camera to boost ratings for Teen Mom 2? Viewers think she is. Pic credit: Kail and the Chaos/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 viewers are suspicious of Kail Lowry’s intentions on social media and think she is purposely stirring up drama off-camera to boost the show’s ratings.

Kail has been open about not filming as often for Teen Mom 2 these days. She took a step back shortly after news broke that her ex and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, signed a contract with MTV to appear as a regular cast member.

Outside of the show, Kail has been dealing with plenty of extracurricular drama, namely with her nemesis and Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, as well as two of her baby daddies, Chris and Javi Marroquin.

Kail Lowry shares selfie amid multiple feuds with co-stars, baby daddies

Kail recently shared a selfie with her Instagram followers in which she laid on her pillow, looking downcast. “How I feel about the f**kery I woke up to,” she captioned the pic.

Kail didn’t say what the “f**kery” was she referenced, but given what’s going on outside of her storyline on Teen Mom 2, she could have been talking about a variety of topics.

One Teen Mom 2 fan took to Reddit where they shared a screenshot of Kail’s Instagram Story pic and called the post, “what’s happening in kail’s world now.”

Fellow Redditors and Teen Mom 2 fans took to the comments where they sounded off, many of them accusing Kail of creating her own drama.

Teen Mom 2 viewers say Kail Lowry ‘makes up’ drama in her life

“There was an article that said Mtv was planning on combining the two teen [mom] shows and firing a few girls,” read one comment. “I think Kail is making up drama so she isn’t fired and we are all feeding into it. If no one is interested in her drama she could be fired. Let’s do this together.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

The Redditor was referring the recent rumor that the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 will be combined into one show, meaning some of the moms will get the boot from the franchise as a result.

Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Another Redditor referenced Kail’s YouTube page name, Kail and the Chaos, and penned, “She creates her own ‘chaos’ then plays victim. It’s not a good look sis.”

One Teen Mom 2 fan felt that Kail, herself, brings on all of the drama in her life. “Too bad it’s all self induced,” they wrote.

Whether Kail’s chaotic life off camera is her fault is debatable, but it doesn’t take away from the fact that it’s been affecting her mental health.

Over the weekend, Kail told her Twitter followers, “Depression is kicking my a**” after going on an unfollowing spree on Instagram.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.