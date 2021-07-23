Teen Mom 2 viewers recall 2012 incident of Kailyn Lowry pushing Javi Marroquin

Teen Mom viewers bring up Kail and Javi’s past drama. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is being reminded of her own domestic incident situation involving ex-husband Javi Marroquin after she chimed in on his drama with Lauren Comeau.

Javi and Lauren are all over the blogs after cops were recently called to Lauren’s home for a domestic-related matter earlier this week.

Javi accused Lauren of “hitting and kicking” him, and just last month there was another situation that led to Javi filing a restraining order against her.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Last night Kailyn Lowry went on Instagram live with Javi and blasted Lauren for her behavior. However, fans made sure to recall Kailyn being in a similar situation in 2012 when she pushed Javi on camera while they were filming the show.

Viewers dish on Kailyn Lowry pushing Javi

After the Teen Mom 2 star chimed in on the Lauren and Javi domestic drama, one Teen Mom Instagram page shared a screenshot from 2012 when Javi and Kailyn had an incident of their own and seemed to call her out on that.

There was also a message that accompanied the photo, “After #KailLowry live about Lauren hitting #javimarroquin – this picture just felt right for a #ThrowBackThursday #TeenMom2 #TeenMom edition. Let’s also remember she admitted to Dr. Drew at the reunion that she had just laid hands on Javi the night before filming her segment of the reunion.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

After seeing the post, some Teen Mom 2 fans felt that Kailyn was being a hypocrite for even commenting on Javi and Lauren. However, there were many more who came to Kailyn’s defense and noted that she took responsibility for her actions.

“People grow and she has never pretended to be perfect like Lauren has,” commented one Instagram user.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

“Her point was [L]auren [wasn’t] owning it and did it in front of her son,” said another commenter in defense of Kailyn.

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Someone else also reasoned that Kailyn “went to therapy and learned from her mistakes. S**t happens and people grow.”

Pic credit: @teenmomchatter/Instagram

Kailyn regrets pushing Javi Marroquin

The Teen Mom 2 star has opened up about the altercation that took place with Javi in 2012 during an episode of her Coffees Convos Podcast last month, as noted by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“The whole thing with the Javi incident back in 2012, it’s not OK. I’m still in therapy, and I still talk about it and it still comes up. That is something I will regret for the rest of my life,” said Kailyn.

The mom of four immediately apologized to her then-husband after the incident, and noted that she has grown and changed since then, which is probably why Kailyn felt the need to defend Javi against Lauren.

“If I was to [push him] today, and even if I did all those things — go to therapy and everything — how would I explain that? It’s just a little bit different. I know better,” stated Kailyn.

Do you think Kailyn should have chimed in on the Lauren and Javi incident?

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.