Teen Mom 2 viewers are asking ‘what happened’ to Chelsea Houska’s face in ‘alarming’ new photo

Chelsea Houska looks nearly unrecognizable in an “alarming” new photo that has Teen Mom 2 fans asking “what happened” to her face.

Chelsea has come under fire for her looks recently, mostly from critics who think she has gone overboard on fillers and “orange” spray tans.

The Teen Mom 2 alum recently went live on Instagram with her youngest daughter, Walker June, via her Aubree Says home decor page.

One Teen Mom 2 fan grabbed screenshots of Chelsea during the Live and shared them to a Reddit thread.

When other Teen Mom 2 fans saw the recent screenshots of Chelsea, most of them were shocked by how different she looks these days.

Taking to the comments, Chelsea’s critics genuinely wondered what work she had done to her face that caused her to look so much unlike her usual self.

“What happened to her???” one Redditor asked in the comments.

“Oh man. I knew she was getting lots of fillers but this is very alarming,” commented another one of Chelsea’s critics. “Everything is just so… swollen.”

Chelsea Houska denies getting lip injections

Over the summer, Chelsea addressed rumors that her dad, Randy Houska, a dentist, gave her fillers.

“I would like to point out that I read an article saying my dad gave me lip injections,” Chelsea told her fans.

Chelsea asked her dad directly from his dental office, “Did you give me lip injections?”

Randy replied, “I did not.”

“He did not. So, just so that’s clear,” Chelsea told her fans, although it didn’t exonerate her from getting lip fillers elsewhere.

One commenter mocked another Teen Mom alum, Farrah Abraham, who starred in Teen Mom OG and has gotten her fair share of cosmetic procedures.

“Hey, Farrah looks really cute ☺️ lol,” they joked,

“What in the blowfish 🐡 is going on here?” asked another Redditor.

In August, Chelsea responded to a fan who commented that she looked different in a photo on Instagram.

When one of her fans asked, “photoshop or did she have work done? Is it just me or does she look like a completely different person here?” Chelsea provided an explanation for her changed appearance.

Chelsea denied having work done to her face and claimed that the only thing she changed about her look was her hair, telling the critic, “neither babe lol lots of extensions tho.”

Chelsea’s husband Cole shared a makeup-free pic of Chelsea over the summer and fans gushed over her natural look.

“The first time I’ve seen Chelsea without makeup!” commented one of Chelsea’s fans. “She’s a natural beauty!”

Although Chelsea is a licensed esthetician who usually sports full hair and makeup, it looks like her fans prefer a fresh-faced look to accentuate her natural beauty.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.