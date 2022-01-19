Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry has consultation for nose job after trolls call her ‘Miss Piggy’

After trolls mocked her nose and called her “Miss Piggy,” Kail Lowry admitted to having a consultation with a plastic surgeon for a nose job. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry got candid about a consultation with a plastic surgeon for a nose job after trolls mocked her.

Kail has been open about her plastic surgeries and procedures throughout the years and is always an open book when it comes to interacting with her fans.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry sees plastic surgeon for nose job consultation

On a recent episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama with her co-host Vee Rivera, Kail admitted that she recently went through with a plastic surgery consultation.

“Um, I have to tell you what I did yesterday,” Kail told Vee and their listeners. “I went to a consultation for a nose job.”

“Why?” Vee wanted to know.

Kail replied, “To get a nose job.”

“Why? What’s wrong with your nose?” a curious Vee asked.

Although Vee told Kail that she had “such a cute nose,” Kail admitted that she “hates” it.

Kail Lowry says trolls call her ‘Miss Piggy’

“It’s called over-rotation, what I have. Over-rotation… and you know what he said? He used the exact words like, Miss Piggy-like, and I was like, ‘Oh wow, that’s my nickname.'”

When the surgeon asked Kail, “By who?” she explained to him, “Oh, the trolls, like that’s what they call me. He said there’s a way to fix it…”

Vee was concerned that Kail might go in for a nose job and “come back out looking like Michael Jackson,” noting that most of the nose jobs she’s seen look “crazy” or very noticeable.

Kail said that she’s going to think about the possibility of a nose job now that she’s had the consultation and knows all of the potential risks and benefits.

Despite Vee’s urging to not undergo a rhinoplasty, Kail reinforced that she’s only going to think about it at this point but then brought up the fact that she’s also interested in a boob job, including a breast reduction and lift.

Earlier this month, Kail mentioned her interest in plastic surgery, telling her fans that she was planning on a rhinoplasty and breast reduction.

“I would like to thin out my nose, see if they can make it less 🐷🐽 & breast reduction if that counts,” Kail wrote in an Instagram Story.

Kail has been open about her previous surgeries, which included a Mommy Makeover, and most recently routine Botox and fillers.

Although she talks openly about trolls mocking her appearance, it doesn’t make it any less hurtful for the Teen Mom 2 star.

Last year during an episode of her other podcast Coffee Convos, Kail told her listeners, “When people comment and they’re like pig, cow, this that and the third, I’m like, well, f**k. Something is wrong.”

“The comments that I get about my weight on social media and being on the show has been the hardest part for me,” Kail admitted.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.