Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline explains why she no longer shares clickbait articles

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline explained why she chose to stop sharing clickbait articles.

Sharing clickbait has become the norm for most moms from the Teen Mom franchise.

The cast members who have shared clickbait have come under fire by Teen Mom fans, including Catelynn Baltierra and Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG, as well as teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline ‘stopped being a part’ of sharing clickbait

Jade Cline was once among the moms who shared clickbait in their Instagram Stories, but the Teen Mom 2 star has decided to stop.

Jade recently answered questions from her fans during an Instagram Stories Q&A and one of her followers had a request for Jade: “No more clickbait.”

Jade explained that she has actually stopped sharing clickbait articles and explained the reasons behind her decision.

“I actually stopped being a part of that,” Jade explained. “I want my page to just be what I post and I want to connect more with you guys.”

Jade continued, “I also don’t control what’s being posted and I don’t like not having control over what’s going on my page.”

Jade Cline working on connecting more with her fans

The 24-year-old mom and new hair studio owner recently told her fans that she wants to connect more with them on social media and share more of her day-to-day life.

“Really wanted to do this to show everyone how much we as people relate and go through such similar things,” Jade said in November of doing more Q&A-style Instagram interactions with her fans.

“We need to support one another so much more,” Jade continued. “The internet is full of people tearing one another down & I hate to see it. We all have so much more in common than we think!”

These days, Jade is preparing to open her brand new business, Mane & Marble Hair Studios, and will appear alongside other cast members from the Teen Mom franchise in the spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion, airing next month.

Although a date hasn’t been released yet for the next season of Teen Mom 2, Jade promised her fans that there will be plenty of drama.

“Y’all are going to see some raw s**t on the next season of Teen Mom 2,” Jade recently told her fans during an Instagram Q&A. “Literally everything in my life is changing. Some big things have happened.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.