Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline to start off the new year by opening her own hair studio, ‘The time is finally here!’

Jade Cline is opening her new salon after the new year after months of hard work. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline’s hard work has paid off and she announced that she’ll be opening her new hair salon after the new year.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jade told her fans that she was excited to begin construction on her salon in September 2021.

Teen Mom 2 fans watched as Jade put herself through cosmetology school and graduated, earning herself the title of licensed cosmetologist.

Currently operating her business, Hair Slayed by Jade, the 24-year-old self-proclaimed “hair artist” is opening a brand new studio in Greenwood, Indiana.

Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline on opening her salon: ‘The time is finally here!’

Jade took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 29 to announce to her fans that it was finally time to open her salon and begin hiring employees.

The Teen Mom 2 star included a pic of a flyer from her new business, Mane & Marble Hair Studios, that read, “Mane & Marble Hair Studios will open January 15th 2022. I have 3 brand new salon spaces that will be available for booth rent! Email me your resume and we can discuss details!”

In her caption, Jade wrote, “THE TIME IS FINALLY HERE! I’m so blessed to be starting my new year off by opening my new salon!”

Jade made sure to thank her support system and her clients, who helped make her dreams become a reality, and encouraged potential stylists to apply to rent a booth.

“A HUGE thanks to all my clients, and people who have supported my journey in the beauty industry,” Jade continued. “I will be hiring 3 stylist for booth rent! DM or email me your resume (email in bio). To rent you must have 2+ years salon experience and your own clientele. No salon evictions.”

Jade Cline’s fans show their support for the Teen Mom 2 star

Jade received plenty of congratulatory comments from her fans who showed the Teen Mom 2 star how proud they are of her hard work.

“Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🤑🤑🤑🤑,” wrote one of Jade’s followers in the comments.

Another made sure to tell Jade how proud they are of her hard work and wrote, “Congratulations! My goodness I am so proud of you. It is the most humbling and rewarding thing as a small business owner to grow. Here you are!!!!”

Pic credit: @jadecline_/Instagram

“👏👏👏wow,” read another comment from one of Jade’s followers.

In November 2021, Jade told her fans that her dreams were “coming true” and wrote in an Instagram Story, “Building my dreams right quick. All the years I’ve talked about building this salon and finally my dreams are coming true.”

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.