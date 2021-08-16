Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer’s new guy friend might be featured on upcoming season of the show

Leah Messer reportedly has a new friend. Pic credit: MTV

A new season of Teen Mom 2 may come with a new friend for Leah Messer.

She has been seen with Justin Burke on social media and TikTok, and when he commented on possibly being on the new season of Teen Mom 2, it got a lot of attention.

Followers have been wondering if there is a more than friends vibe going on, and it looks like that may be the case if Leah is filming with him.

Is Leah Messer dating Justin Burke?

As of earlier this month, Leah Messer denied having a boyfriend. She has been seen collaborating with influencer Justin Burke, though.

The Instagram page Teen Mom Chatter caught his remarks about possibly appearing on Teen Mom 2, and including a screenshot of one of Leah’s producers for the show liking it. That pretty much solidifies it, right?

Along with collaborating, Leah and Justin have done TikTok together as well. She had her legs wrapped around his head as he spun her around.

Leah Messer’s dating history

Love hasn’t been easy for Leah Messer. She was married to Corey Simms and cheated on him. Then, she was married to Jeremy Calvert, and her addiction drove them apart.

Most recently, Leah dated Jason Jordan, who appeared on Teen Mom 2 with her a few times. She has expressed regret over that relationship and allowing her girls to meet him.

The last several months have been used to focus on herself and getting her life back on track for herself and her three girls. Leah has been co-parenting well with Corey and Jeremy, for the most part. Her storylines are less intense than they used to be, especially where her baby daddies are concerned.

With Justin Burke appearing on Teen Mom 2 during the upcoming season, it does raise speculation that he and Leah Messer are more than just friends. They have a few TikTok videos together and appear to be incredibly close.

Viewers are interested to see if things progress between the “friends” as filming continues and what Kail Lowry, one of her BFFs, thinks of Justin. This could be an exciting year for Leah Messer, especially after a slew of less than stellar marriages and relationships that have played out over the last decade as it played out on reality TV.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.