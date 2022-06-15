Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans says she’s a good mom, and everything else is ‘none of your business’

Jenelle Evans wants everyone to know she’s a good mom, and the rest is none of their business. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Jenelle Evans may no longer be a part of the Teen Mom franchise, but she’s still making headlines.

The former Teen Mom 2 star shared a TikTok video she made, revealing she is a good mom first and whatever she does second is none of anyone’s business.

That’s an interesting statement coming from a former reality TV star who made sure that her entire life was filmed and made it everyone’s business.

Jenelle Evans shares sexy photos

In the video shared by Jenelle Evans on Instagram, the former Teen Mom 2 star wasn’t shy about showing off her body.

She has been talked about for how she looks for years, and Jenelle is comfortable in her skin.

The video opens with photos of her with her children, Jace, who is raised by her mom, Barbara Evans, and a picture of her holding her mini-me, Ensley, the daughter she shares with David Eason. They spent time at a river or lake, swimming and having fun.

It then switches to shots of Jenelle posing in sexy poses and a black nightie. That was about the “whatever I do second” part of the post.

Jenelle captioned the video, “No shame in my game 📸🔥”

What has Jenelle Evans been up to since her Teen Mom 2 exit?

It’s been rough for Jenelle Evans since leaving the franchise she called home for years. The Teen Mom 2 star has been battling health issues, which she has chronicled for her fans.

Aside from the health issues, she’s had difficulty finding and keeping partnerships and work due to some of her haters. Jenelle talked about what she’s lost due to the opinions about her. It’s been well-documented that several projects have fallen through for her.

She even mentioned she was invited to the Teen Mom Family Reunion show, but MTV allegedly ghosted her when she asked to have David Eason attend with her. She didn’t ask for him to be filmed, but she wanted an ally close by in case things went sideways.

Jenelle still has friends within the franchise, though. She attended the party Briana De Jesus threw after winning the lawsuit Kail Lowry filed against her. The two hung out while filming Teen Mom 2, and Jenelle even went to Florida to film with Briana for the show.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and will premiere later this year.