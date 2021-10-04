Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason bashed for carrying a gun around the house with the kids

Jenelle and David are once again under fire for him carrying a gun even while at home. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has been bashed for carrying a gun around the house with the kids at home.

David and Jenelle are no strangers to being under fire for their lifestyle choices. Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 after David shot her French bulldog Nugget.

The incident also led the couple to separate for a short time. Jenelle and David also had to fight to regain custody of their children after Child Protective Services intervened.

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason bashed for carrying gun around the house

The controversial couple’s latest drama involves David having a gun strapped to his hip while he’s at home.

David has made it no secret he always carries a firearm with him. Last week he was spotted at Walmart with a gun visibly on his hip, too. The outing occurred right before David, Jenelle, and their daughter Ensley got into a car accident.

According to The Sun, Jenelle used social media to show her and David painting her shed. Jenelle let her followers know the shed was almost done, and yes, she was painting in a bikini.

What the former Teen Mom 2 star didn’t mention was the gun David had on him while he was painting. The Sun further shared that Reddit users feared for the safety of Jenelle and her kids.

Another Reddit thread on the subject discussed the danger of one of the kids getting their hands on the gun. The same thread called the couple unfit a**holes.

Not everyone was up in arms. One user on the chain stated carrying guns was simply part of being raised in the country.

Jenelle Evans still making headlines after Teen Mom 2

The reality TV star is still making headlines despite being fired from MTV. Jenelle has used social media to keep herself relevant, even launching her own YouTube channel.

Along with David having a gun around the kids, Teen Mom 2 fans have accused Jenelle of having plastic surgery and body-shaming her too. Even the way Jenelle interacts with her kids has come into question.

Can I hear it for the dress?! 👗✨ #AnniversaryDinner pic.twitter.com/BVdHmwvAe2 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 28, 2021

One thing Jenelle and David do not care about is the haters. David and Jenelle aren’t letting the trolls impact their lives but will fiercely defend their choices when necessary.

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, has come under fire for having a gun on his hip while painting a shed with kids in the home but Jenelle has not addressed the gun issue. However, she has opened up about being ghosted by MTV for a Teen Mom spin-off.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.