Teen Mom 2: Jade Cline wants more for Kloie, leaves daughter with Sean so she can get a break

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade Cline left her daughter Kloie with baby daddy Sean Austin while she took some time away in Las Vegas with her girlfriends.

While at dinner with her friends, Jade called Sean to check-in and to say hi to Kloie.

After she hung up the phone, she said, “I know she had fun with Sean.”

She then told her friends that Sean agreed to take a drug test when she returned home to confirm he’s been staying clean. Her friend asked if she was worried about things and Jade replied, “I’m not tripping about anything.”

Referring to Sean, she added, “You f*ck up a lot but don’t let that define you. Take charge of your life and be happy.”

Jade was relieved when Sean passed a drug test after she returned home from her trip, proving he was capable of being responsible and helping out with Kloie so she could have a break.

Sean’s history with drugs

Sean had an issue with substance abuse in the past, which caused Jade to break up with him to protect their daughter.

On a reunion episode of Teen Mom 2, Jade revealed she always tried to support Sean through his recovery because she remembered what it was like to lose her biological father at a young age, and she didn’t want the same thing for Kloie.

Jade said she felt drug addicts need to know that they have someone they can turn to.

She also revealed that her biological father battled addiction and depression, and he passed away from suicide when she was 6 months old.

Jade felt her father would still be here today if he had someone to support him, which is why she has tried so hard to be there for Sean.

Sean battles with Jade’s parents

Sean and Jade’s parents dislike for each other has been a major storyline on Teen Mom 2.

It was recently revealed that Jade had to call the cops after Sean and her stepfather got into a physical altercation following her discovery of white powder in her home.

Jade found what appeared to be drug residue on the counter in her bathroom. Jade’s parents convinced her the residue was from Sean while he blamed her parents.

Jade’s mother showed a video of Sean supposedly planting drugs in her parent’s bedroom to set them up. Sean claimed he went into the room to get a charger and that Jade’s parents were manipulating her.

Jade had difficulty figuring out who to believe as her mother had also battled addiction in the past. After initially throwing Sean out, they made amends after he passed a drug test and proved he was clean.

Sean and Jade’s parents continue to dislike each other, and the problems between them grow bigger each episode. Jade was able to get some time away from everything while Sean took care of Kloie.

It appears their relationship is heading in a positive direction. Time will tell whether Sean continues to stay clean or not and how much longer Jade can stand being torn between Sean and her parents.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.