Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry is blaming her kids’ dads for not celebrating Christmas with them

Kail Lowry admitted that she doesn’t celebrate Christmas with her kids and Teen Mom 2 fans think she’s blaming it on her sons’ dads.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail opened up last month about why she doesn’t celebrate Christmas with her four sons.

“I got tired of fighting over Christmas & having my years fall on opposite years of my family who live 4+ hours away, so I gave it up completely,” Kail told her fans last month in her Instagram Story. “[My boys] celebrate with their dads & I stay home.”

Instead of her sons waking up to gifts under the Christmas tree every winter, Kail has opted to take them on annual vacations instead.

“To me, I would rather spend the money that would have gone towards Christmas gifts on the week-long spring break vacation,” Kail explained. “So that’s just the thing that we’ve been doing.”

Now, the topic of Kail not celebrating Christmas with her kids has resurfaced and Teen Mom 2 fans are talking about it.

Kail shares her son Isaac with Jo Rivera, her son Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, and her sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

Kail Lowry’s critics say she’s ‘bitter’ over custody with her baby daddies

On Reddit, Teen Mom 2 fans commented on why they think Kail chooses to forgo the holiday with her kids and they think she’s using her three baby daddies as an excuse.

“The point is that she is not giving her kids the full experience of a holiday that they celebrate, and that she implies she would celebrate had the custody agreements worked out in her favor,” wrote one of Kail’s critics.

“It’s a display of how she lets her personal feelings about her relationship conflicts affect her kids,” the critic added. “That doesn’t extend to everyone’s personal situation regarding celebrating/not celebrating a holiday.”

One Teen Mom 2 viewer commented, “She’s basically explaining that she doesn’t have a Christmas at her house because she’s bitter over custody/baby dad-related things. Christmas is a family holiday – she shouldn’t just leave them to split up to their dads’ houses with nothing from their mom just because she’s mad over fighting about Christmas in the past.”

Another critic agreed and felt that Kail is making herself the victim. They wrote, “Agreed. People here are failing to realize it’s not that she doesn’t celebrate, it’s that she is blaming the dads for not being able to celebrate.”

“She could’ve phrased this as ‘I get them a big trip every year, that’s our Christmas’ instead she has to make herself the victim.”

These days, Kail has been busy with her career outside of Teen Mom 2 while her castmates prepare for the premiere of the new Teen Mom spinoff show.

Kail claimed that she didn’t join her castmates in filming Teen Mom: Family Reunion because she had to work and it wasn’t “financially worth it” to film.

