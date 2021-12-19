Teen Mom 2 fans doubt Jenelle Evans’ diagnosis, latest finding claims she has ‘a few tumors’ on her spine

Jenelle Evans told her fans that doctors discovered tumors on her spine and her critics think she’s exaggerating. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ latest health update has her critics doubting its validity.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jenelle has been struggling with health issues for some time.

After a recent checkup with a neurosurgeon, Jenelle said that she’s “terrified” of becoming paralyzed due to a condition with her spine.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans updates fans, says doctors found new tumors

Now, the former Teen Mom 2 star claims that her doctors found tumors on her spine and told her followers she’ll be taking more time away from social media because of it.

Jenelle took to her Instagram Stories to share a message with her followers that read, “Haven’t been feeling great lately. If I take more breaks from social media just know I’m resting.”

“I recently found out I have a few tumors in my spine. Some days are better than others, but most days are painful. I love making content but my health is number one.”

Jenelle then added a hashtag to ask her followers for “Prayers please.”

Teen Mom 2 fans took to Reddit where one fan shared a screenshot of Jenelle’s post and many of them questioned whether Jenelle was possibly exaggerating her diagnosis.

Teen Mom 2 fans question validity of Jenelle Evans’ latest health update

“It’s giving Munchausen [vibes],” wrote one Redditor who felt that Jenelle is faking her condition to garner attention.

Another Teen Mom 2 fan was furious with Jenelle and commented, “As someone who lives with chronic pain and am literally in bed for weeks at a time EVERY MONTH. F**k her.”

“The only tumor she has is david,” said one of Jenelle’s critics, commenting on her husband, David Eason.

Another one of Jenelle’s critics questioned her diagnosis and wrote, “Yes I don’t know whether or not to believe her but if it’s true I wish her the best.”

Jenelle has come under fire over her medical conditions because Teen Mom 2 fans feel she exaggerates their seriousness.

Jenelle often records TikTok videos in which she dances, leading her critics to believe that she isn’t in as much pain as she leads them to believe.

Jenelle hasn’t only complained of her spinal issues recently. Just last month, she shared that she had a suspicious freckle removed and broke out in a mysterious rash on her chest.

Along with spinal tumors and skin issues, Jenelle also claimed that she has esophageal spasms. So when she was spotted drinking with David, her critics called her out.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.