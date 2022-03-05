Teen Mom 2 fans can’t get over how much Kail Lowry’s son Creed looks like her and his brother Isaac

Teen Mom 2 fans think Kail Lowry’s youngest son Creed Lowry-Lopez looks just like her eldest son Isaac Rivera. Pic credit: MTV and @mellolowry/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 fans couldn’t help but point out how much Kail Lowry’s youngest son Creed looks like her eldest son, Isaac.

Kail shares four sons between three of her exes. Kail and Jo Rivera share 12-year-old Isaac, Kail and Javi Marroquin share 8-year-old Lincoln, and Kail shares sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Chris Lopez.

The 29-year-old New York Times best-selling author shared a pic of Creed on Instagram recently as the toddler got out of the bathtub.

In the photo, Creed was wrapped in a green towel as he tilted his head for the camera in the oh-so-sweet snap.

“Y’all CANNNNNNOT tell me he doesn’t have the face of an angel 😇,” Kail captioned the post “@mellolowry I love you forever & ever & ever 🤍”

Kail’s friends and followers took to the comments where they couldn’t help but gush over the adorable pic of Creed.

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kail Lowry’s friends and Teen Mom 2 fans gush over her son Creed

Kail’s Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley as well as Morgan Hardman both commented with a slew of heart-eye emojis.

16 & Pregnant alum Nikkole Ledda wrote, “Oh my gosh. The sweetest face 🥺”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro’s ex Jenn Harley commented, “👼 baby”

Not only did Kail’s friends point out how adorable Creed’s pic was, but her followers couldn’t help but notice how much he resembles his eldest brother, Isaac.

“Oh he [looks] like Issac here 😍,” wrote one of Kail’s followers.

Another echoed the sentiment: “He reminds me of Isaac.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“He kinds looks like Isaac in this pic!” wrote another one of Kail’s fans.

“Omg he looks like a mini isaac here 😍❤,” penned another.

One follower thought Creed resembled his mom and told Kail, “He is definitely your twin 💜💜.”

Creed’s recent haircut caused friction between Kail Lowry and Chris Lopez

Creed, who Kail calls by his middle name Romello, looks a lot different these days after his dad, Chris Lopez, gave him a haircut. Kail was not happy that her ex chopped off Creed’s curls without her knowledge, which many Teen Mom 2 fans felt he did out of spite.

Kail told her Coffee Convos listeners that the haircut “traumatized” Creed, but Chris had a different version of events. He claimed that Kail no-showed the haircut.

For his part, Chris explained, “It wasn’t to be spiteful or nothing. It was just more like I was being a dad at this point, bro. In regards to how people feel and s**t like that, it was time for a cut.”

With or without his long, blonde curls, Kail’s fans can all agree that Creed is adorable regardless.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 returns on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.