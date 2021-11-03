Teen Mom 2: Fans and critics have mixed reactions to Jenelle Evans launching an athleisure clothing line

Jenelle Evans is releasing a line of athleisure wear and her followers had mixed reactions. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans received mixed reactions about her upcoming athleisure clothing line recently announced.

Jenelle Evans recently told her fans that she’s launching a clothing line consisting of activewear and loungewear.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans to launch athleisure clothing line

The Teen Mom 2 alum’s latest business venture is geared towards moms and drops on November 17.

On November 2, Jenelle took to Twitter to announce her clothing line to her 1.2 million followers.

“My big secret!” Jenelle tweeted. “Soon I will be launching new activewear / loungewear clothing line!”

She continued, “Each piece has be specifically designed with moms in mind: high waisted, great quality fabric, and printed on demand. My collection #StayCozy will be available Nov. 17th!”

After hearing of Jenelle’s new clothing line launch, her followers had mixed reactions.

Jenelle Evans receives mixed reactions

Many of Jenelle’s followers were critical of her clothing line launch and let her know it in the comments.

“She could easily get a job at her local Walmart,” wrote one of Jenelle’s critics. “Having a public platform is jot for everyone but J refuses to get an actual job despite her running her brand, business, name, and self respect into the ground.”

Another one of Jenelle’s trolls brought up her former makeup line, JE Cosmetics, which recently went out of business. Customers had complained of moldy, expired eyebrow kits and poor quality.

The troll commented, “It will crash and burn just like your makeup.”

“Will this come moldy like the brow kits?” another troll joked, taking a jab at Jenelle’s now-defunct JE Cosmetics line.

However, Jenelle had support from one follower who felt that her critics are better off keeping their rude comments to themselves.

“Why do ppl feel the need to hurt another person ?” asked Jenelle’s fan.

“If you don’t like a person you think you know from TV , just don’t follow their life’s on social media . I hope some one can answer my question,” they added.

Jenelle, who was recently voted the “most beautiful” Teen Mom 2 star, has struggled to get her business ventures off the ground, running, and sustained since she was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019.

The 29-year-old mom of three also has squabbled with several businesses. Most recently, she claimed she was scammed by the company CelluLight, which she was promoting, claiming customers didn’t receive their orders. CelluLight claimed Jenelle was lying.

Earlier this year, Jenelle bashed a small business owner who she claimed “belittled” and “slandered” her 13-year-old step-daughter, Maryssa.

Despite her business struggles, Jenelle recently claimed that she makes the most money despite being the “disappointment” in her family.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.