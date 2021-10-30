Jenelle Evans mocked for saying she makes the most money in her family despite being a ‘disappointment’

Jenelle Evans said she makes the most money in her family. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans came under fire by critics when she said she “makes the most” money despite being the “disappointment” of the family.

Jenelle has been using TikTok a lot lately to record videos, often clapping back at her haters.

In one recent video, Jenelle used the social media platform to record herself lip-syncing to a voice-over called Golly Gee by Candy.

Jenelle captioned her post, “Accurate AF , call me what you want 😂” which garnered over 16k likes and 375 comments.

Jenelle Evans calls herself ‘disappointment,’ claims to make most the money in her family

The 29-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star stood in front of her bathroom mirror to record her sassy video.

“Golly gee, I sure do look like the disappointment in the family,” Jenelle lip-synced. “But isn’t it funny how I make the most f**king money?”

“Sit down,” she continued to lip-sync. “Don’t f***ing look at me like that. And next time you open your mouth, shut it.”

Of Jenelle’s 375 comments, several called her out for her claim that she makes the most money in her family. Since Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019, she’s been struggling to keep steady gigs.

Critics mock Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans in TikTok video

Jenelle’s critics mocked her video. Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

“Making money doing what?? You don’t have a job ??” asked one of Jenelle’s trolls.

Jenelle fired back, “How do I make money then?”

Another one of Jenelle’s critics disagreed with the voice-over, claiming that Jenelle doesn’t make the most money in her family, but mocked her for being a disappointment.

“Not anymore 😂😂” the critic commented. “still the disappointment just no money”

Jenelle fired back once again, “How do I pay my bills then? 😂”

Trolls continued to mock Jenelle’s video. Pic credit: @jenellelevans/TikTok

“And yet here you are living in a ‘sinking’ house you can’t fix, with a vehicle you can’t refinance and a staggering $40k in delinquent taxes owed. 😂” read another comment from one of Jenelle’s trolls.

The comment referenced Jenelle’s North Carolina home, deemed The Land, which she claimed was sinking due to the builder’s error.

Jenelle claimed that her taxes are paid up, her house isn’t sinking, and in fact, she made money off the builder’s error.

“I pay my taxes 😂 my house isn’t sinking cuz I got my money from that too 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Mocking the fact that Jenelle said she makes the most money in her family, one troll commented and asked Jenelle, “doesn’t your mom make a pretty penny too though 😂”

“No… she’s retired from Walmart,” Jenelle responded about her mother, Barbara Evans.

Jenelle hasn’t spoken to her mom Barbara since they’ve been feuding over custody for Jenelle’s eldest child, son Jace.

Barbara and Jenelle feuded frequently during their time on Teen Mom 2 before Jenelle was fired by MTV in 2019.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.