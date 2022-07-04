Teen Mom 2: Devoin Austin is not in a good place and is screaming for help

Devoin Austin is struggling in life right now. Pic credit: MTV

Devoin Austin has faced some criticism from his baby mama, Briana DeJesus over the years for his lack of attention and engagement with their daughter together, Nova.

However, over the past year or so, Devoin has really stepped up to the plate to help out with not only Nova, but also Briana’s other daughter, Stella, whom she had with her ex, Luis Hernandez, and isn’t around all that often.

But it seems that just when Teen Mom 2 fans thought Devoin was all in and co-parenting so well with Briana, he is facing some addiction issues and not doing so well himself.

Devoin Austin reveals he is not okay

Devoin took to his Instagram Stories recently and wrote that he is suffering from addiction and doesn’t know what to do anymore with his sadness.

He stated, “I am a gambling addict and I finally lost more than I can cope with to the casino. I am screaming for help. I don’t know what to do.. I’m scared for myself.”

Devoin went on to say to his fans and the Teen Mom 2 world, “I just gotta admit that to y’all. Sorry I let you guys down.”

Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

In another immediate post following that last one, Devoin declared, “It’s my 30th birthday tonight and I am the saddest n**** in Orlando. Ion think ima recover from this one.”

Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 fans are extremely worried about Devoin

On Reddit, fans shared their concerns for Devoin and what he has written on his social media. They are scared for him and hope that he is able to get some help, for himself and his future with his daughter, Nova.

One viewer wrote, “Any addiction is rough and can destroy your life. Gambling addicts have an extremely high suicide rate and I am hoping that he has a great support system that can prevent him from doing anything drastic. I hope admitting to this helps him get the help that he needs ASAP.”

Another wrote, “Awww. Damn. Im glad he admitted, and went public. That means he’s reaching out. I hope he was DM’d some resources.”

One fan showed support and declared, “You can never go too far where you can’t come back home, Devoin. I’m rooting for him,” while another explained, “Good for him for being open and honest. I hope he can get the help he needs and this doesn’t affect his relationship with Nova.”

Pic credit: @u/cohenisababe/Reddit

Devoin, Teen Mom 2 fans are rooting for you and hope you get the help you need and lean on those close to you.

