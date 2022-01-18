Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans reacts to Farrah Abraham’s arrest: ‘Grow up’

Jenelle Evans reacted to Farrah Abraham’s arrest over the weekend. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube and Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans has spoken out about Farrah Abraham after her recent arrest for allegedly slapping a security guard.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Farrah was handcuffed and briefly taken into custody over the weekend after the incident.

Farrah was partying with friends at Grandmasters Recorders in Hollywood when she reportedly became belligerent and was asked to leave but refused, allegedly slapping a security guard in the process.

Farrah has maintained her innocence and spoke out after the arrest, saying she was “attacked and lied about.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans tells Farrah Abraham to ‘grow up’ following arrest

Now, one of Farrah’s former Teen Mom franchise castmates, Jenelle Evans, has spoken out about her arrest.

Talking with The Sun, Jenelle told the outlet, “Farrah needs to grow up and act her age. If she can’t handle alcohol she should stay home.”

Jenelle added that Farrah should also think about her preteen daughter, Sophia, when she’s out in public and how her actions will affect her.

“It’s sad she acts this way when she knows it’s going to end up in the news and her daughter can read it,” Jenelle added.

Speaking about Farrah’s accusations that she was set up over the incident, Jenelle also had some advice for the 30-year-old adult film star.

“If she was set up then maybe it’s best to stay home and drink,” Jenelle said.

Farrah Abraham claims she was ‘attacked and lied about’

After the arrest, Farrah took to her Instagram Stories, where she continued to defend herself and throw blame at the security staff while threatening to press charges.

Farrah also shared pics and video of the arrest, showing her face-down on a sidewalk in handcuffs while a security guard repeatedly pushed on her as she tried to get off the ground. Farrah also shared pics of the bruises and marks left on her body from the ordeal.

“Can’t wait for court and pressing charges as that is what I would do and is the 3rd time this year I am having to deal with being targeted and assaulted,” Farrah told her fans after her arrest. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

Farrah’s arrest comes on the heels of another incident in 2018 in which she was accused of striking a member of the Beverly Hills Hotel staff.

Farrah recently announced her return to MTV to appear in the highly anticipated spinoff show, Teen Mom Family Reunion. She has yet to make her debut on TMFR, but fans are looking forward to her bringing the drama.

