Teen Mom: Family Reunion: Farrah Abraham speaks out after arrest, says she was ‘attacked and lied about’

Farrah Abraham speaks out about the arrest. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom: Family Reunion cast member Farrah Abraham spoke out on social media following her arrest over the weekend and refuted the claims being made against her. Farrah claims that she was attacked at the restaurant where she was arrested and also told her followers that lies are being spread about what took place.

Things took an ugly turn for Farrah on Saturday night while she was out with friends in Hollywood. Farrah and her crew were enjoying dinner at Grandmaster Recorders when they were reportedly harassed by someone who was not a fan of the MTV star, as noted by an eyewitness.

Farrah, who was said to be belligerent, was asked to leave the club, but she refused.

Things escalated and resulted in the 30-year-old allegedly slapping a security guard.

She was then placed under a citizen’s arrest and taken into custody but was released later the same night.

Video footage from the scene was captured by TMZ and showed the reality TV personality berating the security guard as he held her down on the ground outside the restaurant.

Since the incident was made public, Farrah has been speaking out on Instagram and blasting everyone involved in her arrest, including the staff member who she said attacked her.

Farrah Abraham wants security guard fired and arrested

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star has been speaking out quite a bit since the citizen’s arrest was placed on her over the weekend.

Farrah is furious about the incident and is threatening to press charges for what she claims was an attack on her by the staff at Grandmaster Recorders.

She posted clips from the arrest and noted that the security guard should be fired or jailed.

“Why is a male on top of me holding me down when I was walking,” wrote Farrah. “This is scary and he should be fired and in jail for batterment.”

Farrah also shared a photo of what appears to be bruises on her arm and wrote, “Stop attacking and hurting women.”

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham says she was ‘attacked and lied about’

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star shared another post on her Instagram Story following her arrest over the weekend and denied the accusation that she slapped the security guard.

“For the record, I would never touch, Harm, or continue cycles of abuse or hatred,” wrote Farrah. “I couldn’t use my phone to call [the] police as you clearly see I’m the one being attacked and lied about.”

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

“Can’t wait for court and pressing charges as that is what I would do and is the 3rd time this year I am having to deal with being targeted and assaulted. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!” added Farrah.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.