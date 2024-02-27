Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge slam ‘sad’ Dorit Kemsley for sharing Kyle Richards text at RHOBH reunion

At one point, it seemed there was a way forward for Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards after a turbulent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, Kemsley’s decision to share a text message from Richards at the RHOBH reunion has seemingly confirmed their friendship is truly over.

At least, that’s what her former RHOBH co-star Teddi Mellencamp seems to think anyway.

On the newest episode of her Two Ts In A Pod podcast, Mellencamp and co-host Tamra Judge delved into the drama, and they’re not impressed with the fashion designer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kemsley shared the message with Erika Jayne at the top of the forthcoming reunion.

Kemsley even calls Richards “manipulative” and “calculated” because she feels her one-time friend is trying to silence her.

Teddi Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley had their ups and downs on RHOBH

Mellencamp, who locked horns with Kemsley several times throughout their joint time on the Bravo reality series, believes exposing the messages is “crossing the line.”

“It wasn’t even juicy, it was just kind of sad,” Judge adds.

The sticking point for Mellencamp is the “invasion of privacy that you feel when that kind of message is leaked.”

The podcast host firmly believes that Kemsley was aware that her time on the show could be coming to a close, claiming that the move could have been her “final hail mary” to urge producers to keep her on the show.

Mellencamp adds that she has messages from Kemsley saying that she hopes Kyle will know that she will “put her above the show,” so she’s struggling to comprehend why her former co-star would now share this message.

Kyle Richards is coming off her most personal season yet

Richards has had one of her most challenging seasons on the show because of her relationship with Mauricio Umansky blowing up behind the scenes.

Kemsley was one of her best friends, but it seems the distance between them was driven by the mother of two’s comments about their friendship in interviews.

This time last year, it didn’t seem plausible that they’d go months without speaking to each other because their lives were so closely intertwined.

Now, it remains to be seen whether there’s a way forward for them. Something tells us it will hinge on whether they are both a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 cast.

Kemsley’s time on RHOBH could be up very soon

Richards is playing coy about her future, and we’re unsure whether Kemsley is even in contention to hold her diamond for another year.

Despite some witty confessionals, Kemsley hasn’t been delivering for the last couple of seasons. It’s unclear whether she’s checked out or there just isn’t enough going on in her life to make it worth watching on the show.

We should have a more unambiguous indication of where Kemsley and Richards stand when the reunion concludes next month.

For now, viewers are split down the middle about which side they’re taking, with Richards being called out for “weaponizing” their friendship.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are available to stream on Peacock.