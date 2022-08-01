Teddi Mellencamp and Jim Edmonds get into text fight over leaked wedding invitation

Teddi Mellencamp posts aggressive texts from Meghan King’s ex-husband, Jim Edmonds. Pic credit: @teddimellencamp/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp, and her cohost, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, have a wildly popular podcast named Two T’s in a Pod.

The ladies cover all things Bravo and have exciting guests on the show. The podcast hosts fun guests when one lady is out, as they did last week when Meghan King stepped in for Tamra.

On Thursday’s episode, Teddi revealed to listeners and Meghan that someone sent her a copy of the wedding invitation of Jim Edmonds, who is Meghan’s ex-husband. Jim, 52, is getting married in September to his fiance, Kortnie O’Connor, 36.

The pair talked about the theme of the invitation, which was James Bond, and Teddi commented on how “cringy” it was. Meghan did not comment negatively but did engage in talks with Teddi on the theme.

Teddi also did not reveal how she got the invitation, only that pictures of it were sent to her, but she did not get it herself.

Former MLB player Jim caught wind of this and unleashed a verbal attack on Teddi, and she posted the screenshots to prove it.

Teddi Mellencamp said she tried to apologize, but Jim Edmonds was ‘so angry’

In a private message with Jim Edmonds, Teddi apologized for showing Meghan the invitation and admitted that she blindsided Meghan on air with the information. Jim initially accused Meghan of providing the invite to Teddi to discuss, but Meghan was not invited to the wedding.

In the message, Jim asked where she got a copy of the invitation, but Teddi would not reveal who sent it to her. Teddi offered to have Kortnie on the podcast so she could apologize to her personally, but Jim used this as an opportunity to insult Teddi instead.

Teddi appeared to want to disengage with Jim, but he was relentless, telling Teddi to “clean up your own s**t” before her gossiping would “bite you in the a**.” But Teddi stood up to him with a remark about his anger. Jim struck back, calling Teddi trash, and calling the mother of three of his kids, Meghan, trash also.

Jim then called Teddi a “piece of s**t.”

Jim continued to insult Teddi and Meghan over a text message

Jim, who is currently a broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest, reminded Teddi that she was kicked off of a “fake reality show” and that her life was sad for trying to bring other people down.

At that point, Teddi withdrew from the conversation but accidentally spelled Kortnie’s name wrong, which further irritated Jim. Teddi asked once more to have Kortnie on Two T’s so that Teddi could apologize to her, as she seemed remorseful for creating drama between the three – Jim, Meghan, and Kortnie.

Jim declined and said that he and his future fourth wife would not stoop so low, and the conversation was over. Teddi noted on her Instagram post that Jim’s anger “ain’t it,” and fans would likely agree.

Jim and Meghan divorced in 2021, and they currently struggle to co-parent their three young children: 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes. Things are so turbulent between the two that they only exclusively communicate through a court-ordered app.

