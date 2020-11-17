Tayshia Adams spotted out and about after visit to the dermatologist

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams was spotted out and about this week as the show continues to air on ABC.

Tayshia, who is currently under contract with ABC, can’t talk about how her season of The Bachelorette comes to an end.

However, it seems that the show and COVID-19 aren’t holding her back from getting things done.

This week, Tayshia stepped out for a dermatologist appointment. She was wearing a mask throughout her visit and while walking to and from her car.

Tayshia Adams concentrates on her cell phone after leaving an appointment

Tayshia was spotted wearing blue jeans, a black shirt, and black sunglasses.

She was holding a bag with the words, SkinThesis, on it.

She was deeply concentrating and scrolling through her phone.

Tayshia was also sporting black and white checkered shoes and a white facemask. She looked casual as it appears she tried to dodge the paparazzi.

She got in her car and left. The next episode of her season will air tonight on ABC.

Tayshia Adams has yet to reveal how her season of The Bachelorette will end

Tayshia took over from Clare Crawley, who found love with Dale Moss after just 12 days. Producers decided to bring in Tayshia so she could take over.

Four additional guys joined her season, but fans have no idea how the season will end.

Like so many before her, Tayshia has teased that she’s on cloud nine but she hasn’t confirmed that she’s engaged or happily in a relationship.

Her ABC contract could be why fans don’t know how everything will play out. Since Clare’s season was essentially revealed prior to the show premiering on ABC, it’s possible that producers are doing everything to keep Tayshia’s outcome out of the spotlight.

Tayshia hasn’t teased anything, but Reality Steve has claimed that Clare’s outcome is the only happy one we’ll get to see this season.

On The Bachelorette, Tayshia revealed that one of her biggest fears was whether the guys were truly over Clare and could easily switch to dating her.

Plus, her ex-husband Josh has popped back in the picture.

It was this weekend that Tayshia went on the defensive in regard to her ex-husband, asking people to please move on from her previous marriage.

We still don’t know whether he will make an appearance this season.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.