Tayshia Adams has been putting her style at the forefront since her time in the spotlight on The Bachelorette.

The 32-year-old was first seen on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor in 2019. She later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, took over the role of the Season 16 Bachelorette, and continued on in the franchise as a fill-in host after Chris Harrison’s resignation.

Now that her time in Bachelor Nation has taken a backseat, Tayshia has been enjoying the perks of the many stylish opportunities that have come her way.

Most recently, the former leading lady showed off a look by Paris designer Herve Leger for New York Fashion Week.

While posing for a photo shoot, Tayshia stood in front of a white background to let her stunning dress take center stage.

The dress featured black spaghetti straps with an off-the-shoulder design, complete with full-length sleeves covered in vertical stripes.

The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams models a striped Herve Leger piece for NYFW

The dress was made of different brown, black, and blue hues, all meshing together to radiate beautifully off Tayshia’s skin tone.

Tayshia elevated the curve-hugging piece with a pair of black gloves, some simple earrings, and knee-high black leather boots.

The former Bachelorette shared a photo of her look on her Instagram Story, where she wrote that she was having her “model moment.”

Tayshia’s smolder said it all, as she looked comfortable as ever while smiling for the camera with one hand on her hip and the other gently touching her leg.

She also shared another photo and video to her Instagram feed in the same outfit, showing off the look once more with an accompanying shoutout to the Parisian brand.

As New York embarks on its highly-anticipated Fashion Week, Tayshia has been making her rounds with multiple designers to show off their latest looks.

Immediately after sharing her Herve Leger dress, Tayshia also took to her IG Stories with glamour shots of her in designers 31 Phillip Lim and Alice and Olivia.

And, while she may be focusing on fashion this week, Tayshia hasn’t forgotten the fact that NYFW crosses over with her important “Galentine’s Day” festivities.

Tayshia Adams partners with Patron for Galentine’s Day

Over the weekend, Tayshia let her followers know that she threw a “lil galentines party” for her and her girls.

Tayshia put the popular tequila brand Patron at the forefront of her post to show off the pink-colored cocktails she was making for her girl gang.

While stunning in an all-pink ensemble, Tayshia was seen pouring drinks out of a shaker tin before clinking glasses with her friends over a Valentine’s Day-themed decorated table.

Getting into “host mode,” Tayshia said she “created the perfect cocktail with @patron just for the occasion!”

Tayshia was also kind enough to give her followers the recipe for the cocktail she made, which also included raspberries, jalapeno peppers, agave, lime juice, and of course — edible glitter.

Although Bachelor Nation may always be interested in Tayshia’s love life, it seems she is doing better than ever while celebrating alongside her friends for now.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.