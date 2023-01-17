Tayshia Adams’ fans beg Travis Kelce to shoot his shot

Fans are pining for Tayshia Adams to date Travis Kelce. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Charlie Steffens/AdMedia

The Bachelorette’s Tayshia Adams may have just scored herself a touchdown with her latest celebrity crush reveal.

While Tayshia may not have found her forever love during her season of The Bachelorette in 2020, she may have switched her efforts from the big screen to the much smaller social media screen.

The former Bachelor host recently shared a TikTok video that hilariously informed her following that she is potentially interested in longtime Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

The video first showed a picture of Tayshia with text that read, “my mom: never get into a stranger’s car!” The video then switched to a photo of Travis before showing a meme of someone running and jumping into a car window — insinuating that she would surely get into a stranger’s car if they looked like Travis.

“all of a sudden I love sports 🥵 #traviskelce #sorrymom,” Tayshia wrote to accompany the clip.

Of course, that’s all it took for Bachelor Nation to swoop in and tell Travis to “shoot his shot” with the reality star.

Fans ‘ship’ relationship between Travis Kelce and Tayshia Adams

Right away, fans jumped in with plenty of mentions to Travis in an attempt to get him to notice the video.

One TikTok user wrote to the KC Chiefs hunk, “SHOOT YOUR SHOT BUDDY.”

Another user also tagged Travis, begging him to “pleeeasssee ask this woman on a date.”

Many other fans supported the reality TV and NFL crossover, giving their stamp of approval on a potential relationship between the two.

“I SHIP THIS,” one follower excitedly wrote, while others chimed in with comments such as “I would LOVE this” and “I would 100% support travis and Tayshia being the next queen and king of KC.”

It definitely wouldn’t be the first time someone from Bachelor Nation took their dating efforts to the field, as former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss is currently dating the running back for the Indianapolis Colts, Jake Funk.

The Bachelorette star admits to having fun while teasing fans on TikTok

Tayshia has become known to put ideas in her followers’ heads with her TikTok videos, which have certainly had the rumor mill buzzing from time to time.

After her split from Zac Clark post-Bachelorette, Tayshia’s followers have been undoubtfully curious about who the fan-favorite may be dating.

After debunking the rumor that she was romantically involved with Southern Charm’s Austen Kroll, Tayshia admitted to “teasing” her fans on social media with her suggestive and highly interpretive TikTok videos.

“You know, y’all are funny. You guys really want me to be in a couple relationships, I know that. At one point I think I had five boyfriends and I didn’t even know their names,” she joked. “It’s very fun, playing with people on TikTok.”

Although she may be keeping things light on the platform, there’s still a chance something real could come about from her latest attempt to score big with Travis Kelce.

