Tania Maduro shares old photo with 90 Day Fiance fans from her teen years

Tania Maduro treated 90 Day Fiance fans to a throwback picture of herself as a teenager. Pic credit: TLC

Tania Maduro shared a throwback photo of herself from high school with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media.

In the picture, she stood next to her little sister and gave the year as 2006. The now-31-year-old appeared to be shocked by the picture’s discovery and the personal reflection it gave her based on her caption.

Tania recently shared her school photos throughout the years up until the time she graduated high school. They appeared to be on display at the house she was at.

Tania Maduro shared a throwback photo of herself as a teenager

Tania found and shared a picture from her teenage years with 90 Day Fiance fans through her Instagram stories. Her little sister was also a part of the nostalgic moment since she was also in the image

The photo looks like it was torn from somewhere since it had rough edges on one side. Tania took a picture of it from above as she held it in her hand.

It didn’t look as though Tania was wearing makeup in the photo but she was adorned in small hoop earrings. There was also a holiday background in the photo.

In her caption Tania wrote, “Sisters in 2006! I was 16 and my sister was 10 [laughing/crying face emojis]”

Tania shared a picture from her teenage years with her little sister in it. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania Maduro was spotted filming for 90 Day: The Single Life

Tania was recently spotted filming for Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life in Aruba.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

A fan who happened to be at the beach while they were filming had to sign an agreement to be on camera. To that end, they found out Tania was going to be a part of The Single Life after they asked what show was being filmed.

90 Day viewers saw Syngin and Tania’s tearful breakup on Season 2 of The Single Life and then watched Syngin’s foray into the dating world again.

Tensions did flare between Tania and Syngin during The Single Life Tell All but they left on an amicable note and in the same car.

Since the breakup, Tania has joined OnlyFans and doesn’t appear to let Syngin’s single activities get her down.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on TLC and Discovery+.