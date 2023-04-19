Tania Maduro says she’s a ’10’ but her critics disagree

90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro was exuding some major confidence, only to be shot down by haters.

Tania took to social media to show off some dance moves and some self-love.

The 32-year-old TLC star shared a video on Instagram as she danced to the song In Ha Mood by Ice Spice.

Tania was clad in a white terrycloth robe as she kicked off the video lip-synching to the song from her living room.

As Tania turned around, she stuck out her tongue and began twerking in front of the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

After she finished showing off her dance moves, Tania turned back around to look at the camera and made a gesture with her hand before the video ended.

“Even fully covered, I know I’m a 10. 😘🤩,” Tania captioned her video, adding hashtags which read #twerk, #movementistherapy, #dancetherapy, #enjoylife, and #havefun.

More than 1,800 Instagram users liked Tania’s video, and hundreds of her followers commented. Many of Tania’s fans and followers supported her showing herself some love, but others felt Tania’s video was out of line.

Haters slam Tania Maduro’s dance video: ‘Not classy at all’

One of Tania’s critics asked, “Why do women twerk on social media or publicly not classy at all. My pov.”

Tania fired back, “what’s not classy is judgement. 1) where in this post did I say I was being classy 2)it’s movement it’s dancing, it’s fun. It doesn’t need to be classy or done in private lol.”

Tania clapped back at her haters. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Another critic joined the comment thread, telling Tania that it’s her choice what she does online, but that she shouldn’t expect people to respect her.

“If people feel that twerking means I’m not worthy of respect or dignity – that’s something they should work on within themselves,” Tania responded. “I am not harming anyone in the process of twerking. Even Jesus washed the feet of a prostitute.”

Mocking Tania’s performance, another hater wrote, “A 10 [thanks] for the good laugh.”

Tania came under fire for claiming she’s a “10.” Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania has always felt comfortable and confident in her own skin. Since her split from Syngin Colchester, she’s been emanating self-confidence.

90 Day Fiance star Tania launches a lingerie edition calendar

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tania recently announced that she has a lingerie edition calendar for sale on her website, SexyTimeWithT.com.

Tania’s provocative 12-month calendars feature her posing in risque attire. “Hello! Yes it is me Tania. You saw my journey from 90 Day Fiance to Single Life,” she writes on her site. “But to see my like you’ve never seen me before enter my sexy world.”

Customers can track their important dates “the sexy way” and pre-order Tania’s calendar on her website. The calendars are priced at $45 and for an additional $5, customers can add extras such as Tania’s signature and lipstick kiss, or have it scented with her perfume.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.