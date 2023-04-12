90 Day Fiance star Tania Maduro is kicking off 2023 in the sexiest way possible.

The beautiful brunette made an exciting announcement this week.

Tania shared a sneak peek at her 2023 Calendar “Lingerie Edition” in an Instagram post.

The 32-year-old Connecticut native got in touch with her sultry side for the calendar, which is now available for sale on her website.

In the IG post, Tania shared one of her alluring photographs, featuring her clad in a silky green bra, see-through opera gloves, a black skirt, and thigh-highs with a garter belt.

Tania channeled Old Hollywood glamour in the photo with glamorous waves, pearl earrings, lush lashes, and bright red lips.

The TLC star was seated on a metal-framed bed as she tilted her head back and slightly arched her back to deliver a sensual yet tasteful vibe.

“Track your important dates the sexy way!” Tania wrote in her caption, adding, “Features 13 tasteful and sophisticated lingerie photos. All high-resoluation and professionally taken. Any woman, any shape, any size – can feel and be sexy! And this took a lot of guts for me!”

Tania made sure to thank her photographer, Anna of Lucy La Riot studio based in Newtown, Connecticut. Anna also served as Tania’s hairstylist, makeup artist, and wardrobe designer.

Tania’s 8.5″x11″ hanger-style calendar is currently on sale for $45 (normally $50) and includes 13 “sexy and hot lingerie photos.” At this time, all orders are pre-orders, and customers can expect their calendars to be shipped out by the end of April.

Customers can also choose from a variety of add-ons for an additional $5, including Tania’s signature, her lipstick kiss, a hint of her perfume, or a combination of the three.

Tania shares more sneak peeks at her lingerie looks on her website, SexyTimeWithT.com, where she tells her customers, “Hello! Yes it is me Tania. You saw my journey from 90 Day Fiance to Single Life. But to see my like you’ve never seen me before enter my sexy world.”

Tania is living the van life since appearing on 90 Day Fiance and divorcing Syngin Colchester

Aside from launching her sexy new calendar, Tania has been busy traveling the world and getting accustomed to a van life trial. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tania has been showering with her clothes on while living in her van.

She explained that it’s a way to conserve water, and since she doesn’t have a washer or dryer in her van, it allows her to kill two birds with one stone.

Now that she’s single again — after signing divorce papers with Syngin Colchester on stage during the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 3 Tell All — Tania has continued to date other people and discover what she wants out of life.

Since her time on 90 Day Fiance, Tania has lived life on her own terms, and it seems to be suiting her well.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.