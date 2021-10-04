Tania Maduro joining cast of 90 Day: The Single Life, confirms she and Syngin Colchester are single

Tania dropped the bomb that she and Syngin are no longer together and that she will be on the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

Tania took to Instagram to confirm that she and Syngin are indeed broken up amid widely circulating rumors of the status of their marriage.

They have been married since July 2019 and have been featured on many of the 90 Fiance spinoffs including, Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Bares All, Love Games, 90 Day Diaries, and Foody Call.

While many viewers have adored Syngin from the beginning, Tania has received a lot of negative reactions and earned herself a lot of haters.

The breaking news of Tania and Syngin’s split was made official by Tania, who even went so far as to comment back to curious fans on the post.

The other shocking revelation that was confirmed is that Tania will be appearing on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Tania posted a TikTok video to Instagram of herself posing while the song Como La Flor by Selena played in the background. But it is the caption that revealed everything.

Tania wrote, “Some rumors are true — #SingleLife New Season was announced and yes I am single, @syngin_colchester is single – we’re all single!! Now don’t go all at once to his DMs ladies or he’ll never be able to sort them all out.”

Tania even shared her excitement over the news of her single status with followers who commented.

When one person encouraged, “Congrats on boldly entering a new chapter!”

Tania replied, “Thanks so much!! New chapter here I come.”

Tania then joked with another fan who was curious about whether she and Syngin just might be polyamorous. They asked, “Legitimate single or are you guys poly?”

Tania evaded the true answer when she responded, “do poly or be poly? I don’t know how it’s supposed to be worse haha.”

Tania responded to followers in the comments section of her post. Pic credit: @tania.maduro/Instagram

Tania Maduro will be joined by Stephanie Matto on the next season of The Single Life

It was announced on 90 Day Bares All that Stephanie Matto will be joining the cast of Season 2 of The Single Life and that she will be dating both men and women.

Other 90 Day alum who are single and speculated to possibly appear on the show are Big Ed, Natalie Mordovtseva, and Varya Malina

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.