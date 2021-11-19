Tania Maduro doesn’t want a divorce — Will she and Syngin Colchester end up staying together?

Tania and Syngin have an emotional conversation about their relationship on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life. Pic credit: TLC

On 90 Day: The Single Life, Syngin is looking forward to dating again, but Tania doesn’t want a divorce and expresses a desire for them to work through their issues.

The 30-year-old’s relationship with estranged wife Tania Maduro is complicated, to say the least.

The TLC stars live like a married couple as Tania is seen doing her South African husband’s laundry on the spin-off. To make matters worse, they still sleep in the same bed and have sex.

Tania and Syngin appeared on 90 Day Fiance Season 7 and continued to document their marriage on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5.

Viewers were not taken back by the breakdown of their marriage due to the red flags.

While it’s clear that they were in love, the estranged couple couldn’t agree on finances, living arrangements, or having children.

Tania also got at Syngin for his love of drinking, which he was determined not to give up as the South African prefers a carefree life.

Tania admits she doesn’t want to divorce

“There is a part of me that hopes Syngin and I can still, like, work out, and maybe we can,” Tania revealed on 90 Day: The Single Life, adding. “I didn’t marry him thinking it would end this way; I married him for a future.”

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Syngin determined that their disagreement on having children was the determining factor in going their separate ways.

Syngin told Tania that he still loves her, but they eventually had to put boundaries on their complicated relationship; however, Tania continued to fight for the relationship.

“Are we getting a divorce, or are we getting separated? What do we even do? Separation, you’re still legally married, you’re separated,” she said in response, before adding, “But I was thinking that is something to think about, separation or a divorce, you know, what does it look like if we do spend six months apart and like, working on ourselves and working on our own happiness.”

Syngin then reiterated his desire not to have children.

“It’s not like I want children now,” Tania tearfully fired back, adding. “I just want to be knowing that I can be working towards that, you know?”

Tania then questions why her estranged husband can’t picture them growing old together with children, to which he responded.

“It breaks my heart because I know it’s something you really want. And I love you so much, I want to give you everything that you want, but I just can’t do that,” he said regarding having children.

It is yet to be determined if Syngin finds love on the TLC spin-off. He appears to be maintaining a friendship with Tania but has expressed interest in other women.

