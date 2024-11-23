Tamra Judge’s apology tour won’t extend to Vicki Gunvalson as she says her former friend is ‘dead’ to her

Tamra Judge has been reflecting after intense backlash for her actions during The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

The 57-year-old has been attempting to right some of her wrongs and came out of the recent three-part reunion with sworn enemy Shannon Beador in a good place.

However, Tamra has confirmed that she isn’t interested in repairing things with fellow Tres Amiga, Vicki Gunvalson.

Tamra was asked about the status of her relationship with Vicki on the red carpet for the American Reality Television Awards earlier this week, and her response was pretty savage.

While Tamra told Access Hollywood that she was happy that the reunion featured plenty of “resolution” with Shannon, the door is shut on a reconciliation with Vicki.

“That b**ch is dead to me,” the Traitors alum declared in the below clip.

Instead of expanding on her answer, Tamra decided to move on to more pressing matters.

Tamra and Vicki probably won’t find peace with each other

It’s a shame that Tamra and Vicki have been unable to find peace, but it’s not too surprising when you consider what they’ve said about each other this season.

Perhaps producers will take note and bring Vicki back in a more permanent capacity next season because it’s hard to imagine Alexis Bellino getting an encore.

Tamra had been vocal in recent months about being unsure what she did for Vicki to be so hostile toward her.

From an outside perspective, it’s evident that Vicki has been Team Shannon since the get-go, and Tamra has never let go of that.

It probably didn’t help that Vicki has criticized Tamra at every opportunity, but there has been a back-and-forth between them this year.

Things got so ugly earlier this year when Vicki brought up Tamra’s fraught relationship with her daughter, Sidney Barney. Tamra responded by bursting into tears and telling Vicki she could have her spot on RHOC.

Tamra has been called out all season

At the time, this only fueled viewer vitriol towards Tamra because she had no issue bringing up other people’s business on her podcast and the show.

Unfortunately, Vicki and Tamra seem set to become one of those long-running Bravo feuds, and maybe it would be best if the show and viewers moved on from it.

At one point, it seemed Tamra’s future on RHOC was doubtful, but now that she and Shannon have patched things up, it will be interesting to see how their dynamic plays out in Season 19.

The cast is expected to remain relatively unchanged next season because of the success of Season 18.

What are your thoughts on Tamra’s savage response about making up with Vicki?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus. You can stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.