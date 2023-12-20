Tammy Slaton wipes away tears as troll says ‘get that gobbler removed’

Tammy Slaton has a lot of people cheering her on after an impressive weight loss journey that resulted in her losing over 400 pounds.

However, the trolls are always lurking in the wings, and one of them recently brought her to tears.

The troll referenced the loose skin on Tammy’s neck and compared her to a turkey asking, “When are you gonna get that gobbler removed?”

Tammy shared the nasty comment on social media and tagged the woman as she issued a response via video.

However, at one point, it proved overwhelming for the 1000-Lb Sisters star as she wiped away tears.

Since then, Tammy has been getting overwhelming support online, and her followers have come to her defense and encouraged her to ignore the trolls.

The TLC star posted a screenshot of the mean comment from a user on TikTok who had a few issues with her.

“Why do you sound like that you sound like you can’t breathe and you got some stuck in your throat,” said the woman, but she wasn’t done yet.

“also are you gonna get that gobbler removed?” she added.

Tammy responded in a short video and said, “You’re so rude.”

The 37-year-old also revealed that there’s a medical reason why she hasn’t gone under the knife to get rid of the lost skin after her dramatic weight loss.

“My ‘gobbler’ will get removed one day when my doctors say I’m ready to,” Tammy explained. “I haven’t started plateauing yet.”

An emotional Tammy confessed, “Y’all make me feel so insecure sometimes. I can’t help it, but at the same time I’m proud of it, I work so hard.”

In the heartbreaking clip, the reality TV personality called herself “ugly” but felt she was “getting pretty.”

Toward the end of the video, Tammy was all choked up as she wiped away tears and added, “I can’t talk.”

1000-Lb Sisters fans shower Tammy Slaton with ‘beautiful’ messages

After the tearful online video, Tammy got a lot of love from her TikTok followers.

“Don’t you dare let them get you down bby girl!!! You are doing wonderful…and you are beautiful inside and out.❤️,” said one commenter.

“I don’t understand why people are so mean! 😒You are absolutely beautiful and don’t let anyone tell you any different. You have worked hard and you should be proud!! 🥺❤️,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @tammyslaton2020/TikTok

One person wrote, “im so sorry. you’re beautiful keep pushing 🥰🥰.”

Another added, “Girl don’t let them get you down! You are beautiful!”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.