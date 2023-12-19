Tammy Slaton wears deceased husband Caleb Willingham’s ashes around her neck

Tammy Slaton is still mourning the death of her husband, Caleb Willingham, but she’s found a way to keep him with her all the time.

The 1000-Lb Sisters star recently dished about Caleb’s passing and revealed how she got the news, and how she’s coping today.

Tammy, who was joined by her sister Amy during the interview, shared that she has a keepsake necklace and ring with Caleb’s ashes.

She proudly wore the memorabilia for her and Amy’s cover shoot with PEOPLE.

Amy once weighed 400 pounds and is now down to 230, while Tammy peaked at 725 pounds and now weighs 285.

However, that wasn’t the only topic of conversation. Talks also turned to Tammy’s deceased husband, and how she’s been dealing with his absence.

Tammy and Caleb got married in 2022 after meeting in rehab. The couple reportedly split in early 2023, but over the summer, Caleb passed away at the age of 40.

Here’s how Tammy Slaton found out about Caleb Wilingham’s death

During her sitdown with the media outlet, Tammy revealed that Caleb was still in Ohio when he passed away.

“I was home. I had to find out from a friend,” shared the reality TV personality, who noted that she was on the phone with her sister Amy when she got the news.

Tammy was home and got a text message with bad news from Caleb’s friend.

“That’s how I found out he passed away,” said the 37-year-old. “Actually, the text said, ‘Caleb’s not doing good. They’re in there working on him.’ 10, 20 minutes later, he texts me back and said he was gone.”

Tammy Slaton has a ring and necklace with her deceased husband’s ashes

As for how Tammy has been coping months after Caleb’s death, the 1000-Lb Sisters star says she’s “doing fairly well…for the most part.”

Tammy, who was all glammed up in silver jewelry for the magazine cover shoot, revealed that there was deep sentiment behind the stunning items.

“Knowing that I’m wearing his ashes around my neck and on my hand kind of actually helps me pass the day,” she admitted. “I find myself grabbing my necklace and holding it a lot.”

Tammy confessed that Caleb’s memory will always be with her, adding, “He’s gonna be lived on now forever cause his memory is capsulated.”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.