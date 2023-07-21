Tammy Slaton shows off shrinking waistline and 1000-Lb. Sisters fans are going wild

Tammy Slaton’s weight loss journey continues, and the 1000-Lb. Sisters star has never looked better.

The 36-year-old TLC personality has already dropped an impressive 400 pounds, and she’s not stopping there.

In a recent social media video, Tammy highlighted her shrinking frame as she danced along to some music during a car ride.

Taking to TikTok ahead of the weekend, Tammy recorded herself jamming out in the car, looking carefree and energized without her usual oxygen tube inserted in her nose.

Tammy sported a new deep red hair color and was clad in a rainbow-colored crocheted sweater and blue pants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Seated in the passenger’s seat of the car, Tammy videoed herself looking at the camera before panning her lens to her trimmer-than-ever midsection.

Tammy Slaton continues to lose weight amid her weight-loss journey

Tammy smiled as the camera returned to her slimmed-down face, dancing and bobbing her head to the music as she lip-synced the lyrics.

In the caption of her video, Tammy tagged @Crochet_Tip, and text over her video read, “Thank you tippy,” seemingly a nod to the person responsible for crocheting her brightly-colored sweater.

In just 17 hours, Tammy’s video accrued over 3,300 likes and hundreds of comments from her 805,500 TikTok followers.

Tammy’s fans and followers couldn’t get over the drastic change in her appearance and her upbeat demeanor and rushed to the comments section to gush over her.

1000-Lb. Sisters fans gush over Tammy’s shrinking physique

“Holy cow!” wrote one fan. “You look amazing. Wow. Well done you. 🏆.”

Another one of Tammy’s admirers noted how much more “vibrant” and “healthy” she looks these days.

Tammy’s fans were clearly impressed with her weight-loss efforts. Pic credit: @tammyslaton2020/TikTok

One TikTok user congratulated Tammy on her “great achievement” and encouraged her to “enjoy the ride!!”

Loving Tammy’s overall vibe, another one of the TLC star’s supporters wrote, “The sweater, the red hair, the vibing! Yes, girl! You look amazing!!”

“Oh my, you look absolutely amazing and beautiful,” commented another fan, adding, “Stay on your journey Tammy.”

Tammy’s weight loss is the result of her stint in rehab and bariatric surgery

Tammy was discharged from rehab after a 14-month stint and underwent a life-saving bariatric surgery. Her efforts allowed her to lose hundreds of pounds. Her starting weight was 717 pounds, and according to an insider, Tammy has lost more weight than she thought.

The source said that Tammy believed she weighed 370 pounds, but when she got weighed at the rehab center recently, she discovered she is “down to 334 and doing awesome.”

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.