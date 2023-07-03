Tammy Slaton shares sweet tribute to Caleb Willingham after his death at 40

Following the passing of Caleb Willingham, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is remembering her late husband.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Caleb died on June 30 at the age of 40.

Shortly after the news broke of Caleb’s passing, Tammy headed to Instagram, where she shared a touching carousel post in honor of her husband of five months.

Tammy captioned her post, “Rip sweet angel you will forever be missed and loved so much thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness ❤️❤️.”

Now, Tammy is reflecting on her time with Caleb on another social media platform.

The 36-year-old TLC star headed to TikTok over the weekend to pay tribute to Caleb again, this time in the form of a video.

1,000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton honors her late husband Caleb Willingham in emotional video tributes

Set to a melodic tune, Tammy shared her sister Amy Slaton’s TikTok tribute of herself and Caleb on their wedding day, then added some photos of herself and Caleb during happy times.

Tammy ended the video with some footage of the sky at dusk, showing the sunlight peeking through the clouds.

Her caption read, “🪽🪽💔💔😭😭 my heart feels so heavy now.”

Tammy admits she ‘still loves’ Caleb despite their marital issues

In another TikTok on Sunday, Tammy recorded herself fighting back tears as she explained that she’s going through the stages of grief.

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy told her followers, wearing her wedding band in the video.

Tammy continued, “I miss him like crazy, but I wanted to thank everybody for your comments. I appreciate it. I really do.”

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star noted that she didn’t want to get into details because it’s “really personal,” thanking her fans once again from the “bottom of” her heart.

In the caption, Tammy wrote that her video was in response to a fan who sent a comment, telling her that Jesus will be with her every step of the way following Caleb’s death.

“Replying to @sandracrause8 im sorry im crying but just because im crying doesn’t mean im not strong ive got this #familystrongforcaleb🪽🩵💜🪽 ,” Tammy captioned the emotional video, which received more than 168,000 likes.

Caleb’s cause of death has yet to be revealed. His stepmother, Shirley Willingham, confirmed the news to TMZ before Tammy reconfirmed the tragic news in her Instagram post dated July 1.

Tammy met Caleb at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, in 2022. Later that year, Caleb proposed to Tammy, and they wed in November 2022.

Reportedly, the couple split in May 2023 because of Caleb’s unwillingness to take his weight-loss journey seriously. Tammy allegedly began dating a 25-year-old man, Greg Morgan, from Indianapolis, Indiana, whom she met on a dating app earlier this year.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.