Tammy Slaton dishes on Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters: ‘It isn’t over’

It’s been several months since viewers watched the Slaton sisters’ storyline unfold on 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Season 4 of the TLC series ended in March 2023, and since then, fans of the program have been curious about when Season 5 will premiere.

Tammy Slaton gave her followers a tidbit of information regarding the return of 1000-Lb. Sisters in a recent TikTok, which she has since deleted.

In the video, Tammy spoke to her 818,400 TikTok followers about filming for the show and revealed that Season 4 still has more footage to come.

“What people don’t know is, like, Season 4 isn’t over,” Tammy shared.

The 37-year-old reality TV personality mentioned her wedding to her late husband, Caleb Willingham, which was featured in the finale episode of Season 4, titled Apple Of My Eye.

Tammy Slaton says Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters will continue with Part B later this year

According to Tammy, the second half of the nuptials will play out during a second installment of Season 4, slated to air later this year.

“My wedding was a two-part thing, so it made Season 4 have more episodes, so we have Part B coming out December 12,” Tammy told her fans.

TLC has yet to make a formal announcement about the return of 1000-Lb. Sisters, but the Slaton sisters were reportedly spotted filming in Florida this summer.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy and her sister Amy Slaton were involved in a physical scuffle with Amanda Halterman and Chris Combs.

According to insiders, the brawl caused TLC to halt filming for Season 5 because their camera crews “felt uncomfortable working with them” due to their behavior.

The Slatons were spotted filming in Florida this summer

A TikTok user uploaded a video in June 2023 showing camera crews filming the Slatons as they enjoyed a getaway at a Pensacola, Florida, beach.

The TikTok user @mamatgar50 began filming on the beach after noticing cameras surrounding them but was asked by a producer not to capture any more footage. They were also told the crews were filming for a documentary on tourism, not for a future season of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

“1000 lb sisters filming drew quite the crowd!” they wrote in the caption.

Amy could be seen in the TikTok, sporting a black bikini and showing off her impressive weight loss as she exited the water to join her family on the sand.

Tammy and Caleb Willingham tied the knot during Part A of 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4

Tammy and Caleb’s wedding, which will continue in Part B of Season 4, took place at the Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Ohio, where the couple met amid their weight-loss journey.

Tammy and Caleb’s marriage was short-lived, however. They reportedly split earlier this year after Tammy grew tired of Caleb not adhering to his weight-loss efforts.

Sadly, Caleb lost his life in May 2023 at the age of 40. Since his passing, Tammy has uploaded several tributes to her late husband, admitting that despite the struggles in their marriage, she’s still in love with him.

“Yeah, we were having problems, but I loved that man, and I still do,” Tammy told her followers in a TikTok uploaded in July.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.