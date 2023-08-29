Tammy Slaton continues to impress 1000-Lb. Sisters fans with latest full-body weight-loss selfies

Tammy Slaton hasn’t let off the gas when it comes to losing weight and getting in shape.

The 1000-lb. Sisters star began her weight-loss journey several years ago, and since undergoing bariatric surgery, she’s stayed on course.

Tammy has completely transformed her appearance, going from nearly 600 lbs. to under 400 lbs.

The 37-year-old TLC star has proudly shown off her progress on social media, including selfies on Instagram and videos on TikTok.

Her most recent share came in the form of a set of full-length mirror selfies on Instagram.

Tammy uploaded two similar photos to her feed, posing from inside a public bathroom to show off her shrinking physique.

Tammy wore a black top paired with camouflaged leggings and gray tennis shoes for the photo op.

She stood in front of the mirror, turned at an angle to show off a side view of her figure in the serious-faced snaps.

Tammy didn’t include a caption for her photos, which received over 98,000 likes, and in the comments section, she was inundated with compliments from her 539,000 Instagram followers.

1000-Lb. Sisters fans gush over Tammy Slaton’s latest selfie

Fellow TLC star Vannessa Cross wrote, “YESSS MY QUEEN YOU ARE DOING AMAZING!! Welcome to your new life!! 🔥🔥🔥.”

“Great work Tammy!!!” wrote another fan of Tammy’s.

Tammy received an outpouring of support on her latest post. Pic credit: @queentammy86/Instagram

Another one of Tammy’s fans showed their support in the comments, penning, “What they gonna say now!!!? Get it Tammy!!!🙌🏾”

Tammy’s weight-loss efforts

Before checking into rehab and undergoing weight-loss surgery, Tammy used food as a source of comfort.

Her overeating began in childhood, and soon, she found herself unable to leave the house and she couldn’t even be weighed by conventional methods, traveling to a junkyard to use their scale.

Tammy has transformed herself since viewers were introduced to her during Season 1 of 1000-Lb in 2020. Sisters. Pic credit: TLC/@queentammy86/Instagram

Once Tammy decided she wanted a lifestyle change to improve her quality of life, she and her sister, Amy Slaton, decided to announce they were undergoing weight-loss surgery.

In the YouTube video below, Tammy and Amy asked their subscribers for suggestions about which doctors to see, what kinds of foods to eat to lose weight and any other suggestions that would aid in their weight loss efforts.

As Amy noted in the video, she and Tammy had reached a point where they were “just sick of being fat,” and that’s when they began their journey together.

Although she’s fallen off the wagon a few times, Tammy has reportedly dropped nearly 200 pounds and doesn’t look to be slowing down any time soon.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.