Tammy Slaton claps back at critics who slam her for using filters

Tammy Slaton has a message for her critics. Pic credit: TLC

Tammy Slaton is fed up with people criticizing what she posts online.

The 1000-Lb. Sisters star is used to getting snarky comments from trolls on social media. Typically, she ignores their remarks and refuses to engage with them.

Tammy even took a break from social media after being accused of wasting her time in rehab and not taking her diet seriously.

She’s now back online and attempting to navigate the digital world on her own terms. That includes participating in viral trends and even using a filter every now and then.

Unfortunately, her posts attract users who want Tammy to know they don’t like her content and want to criticize every move she makes.

It seems like the reality star has finally had enough and is ready to clap back at her haters.

Tammy Slaton responds to her critics

TikTok has become Tammy’s most used platform since returning to social media. Recently, she responded to a comment that said, “Always doing the same angles.”

After getting comments like this multiple times, Tammy decided to address the issue. She posted a response saying, “I have a question. Why the heck does it bother ya’ll what angles I do in my videos? It’s just an angle. It’s what I like. It makes me feel good. I mean, if it ain’t broke why fix it?”

Tammy went on to say, “And I’m not trying to be rude. Just I keep seeing people saying stuff about the angles, about my filters. They make me feel good so why? Why? What does it matter?”

After appearing visibly annoyed, Tammy ended her video saying, “It’s just a freaking angle, it’s just a freaking filter. Have a nice day.”

Once she shared her feelings on the topic, Tammy’s fans flooded her comments section with support.

One user attempted to answer Tammy’s question, saying, “Because they are miserable and want people to join them on the misery train.”

Another fan said, “It’s your platform babe, do what you want. Let them stay mad.”

Fans comment on Tammy’s post showing support. Pic credit: @tammyslaton2020/TikTok

Other fans chimed in to encourage Tammy to continue doing whatever she likes. A fan said, “You deserve to feel good Tammy!”

While another commented, “baby do you do whatever angle you want! It doesn’t matter your beautiful.”

Users support Tammy as she claps back at critics. Pic credit: @tammyslaton2020/TikTok

What can fans expect from Season 4 of 1000-Lb. Sisters?

Tammy has already confirmed filming for the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters has begun. While a premiere date has yet to be announced, she said fans will have to wait until 2023 since they are still early in production.

In the upcoming season, it is likely that viewers will see Tammy released from rehab, where she has been for roughly a year. She has been approved for bariatric surgery, which is also believed to be a major storyline for the season.

Many fans are hoping to see more of Amy Slaton’s life in Season 4 as well. The youngest sister has had some major changes in her life. She recently gave birth to her second child after buying her first home just months prior.

Both Tammy and Amy are continuing to work on their health journeys. Amy hopes to shed the weight she gained during pregnancy and eventually have her excess skin removed. Tammy wants to focus on her mobility once she has her surgery. Season 4 will likely show the sisters resolving their conflicts and helping one another get back on track to meet their goals.

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus and streaming on Discovery+.