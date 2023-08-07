Tammy Slaton accuses 1000-Lb. Sisters producers of ‘forcing drama’ at late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton is navigating a tough time in her life as she mourns her husband’s passing.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy was spotted attending Caleb Willingham’s funeral earlier this month following his June 2023 death.

Tammy and Caleb were only husband and wife for several months before they reportedly separated, and it wasn’t long after their split that Caleb lost his life.

Despite struggles within their marriage, Tammy paid her respects to Caleb at his funeral, which was held in her home state of Kentucky.

Understandably, Tammy got emotional at Caleb’s service as she said her final goodbyes to her husband, as evidenced by photos captured by an eyewitness.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But the TLC personality claims that 1000-Lb. Sister’s producers pushed for more drama during the funeral, making it appear more dramatic than it actually was.

Tammy Slaton says 1000-Lb. Sisters producers made it appear she’s ditching her weight-loss efforts amid Caleb Willingham’s death

According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Tammy is outraged that the producers tried to “force” more drama during the emotional ceremony.

The insider claimed that Tammy said, “The filming of the funeral was ‘completely not natural,’ and things were put in there to make it seem sad when it really wasn’t that sad.”

“People were having fun, but [TLC producers] made it depressing,” the source added.

Apparently, Tammy wasn’t happy about the way filming went down, accusing producers of making it seem as though she is drifting away from her weight-loss efforts amid the grief of losing her estranged husband.

Her friend claimed that she “isn’t emotionally relapsing” and that, in fact, quite the opposite is true because “she’s doing great.”

Will Caleb’s funeral appear next season on 1000-Lb. Sisters?

It’s speculated that Caleb’s funeral will appear in Season 4B of 1000-Lb. Sisters. As Monsters and Critics also reported, Tammy let it slip that Season 4 “isn’t over,” and the second installment will air on December 12 of this year.

Tammy and Caleb’s wedding played out during Season 4A. The couple wed in their rehab facility, Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio, where they met and got engaged just weeks later.

Tammy has remained active on social media since Caleb’s passing and paid tribute to her late husband in a touching Instagram post dated July 1.

In the caption of her carousel post, Tammy wrote that she’ll “forever” miss Caleb and thanked him for showing her “real love and happiness.”

It’s unclear whether Tammy will remarry after Caleb’s passing, but at this point in her life, she made it clear that she isn’t interested in moving on just yet.

In a recent TikTok, Tammy told her followers that she’s in no rush to tie the knot again. In fact, she said that any chance she’ll get engaged again this year is absolutely “not happening.”

1000-Lb. Sisters is currently on hiatus.