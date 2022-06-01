Tammy Ly wishes ‘sweetest person’ Deandra Kanu a happy birthday

Tammy Ly shows love to her Bachelor Nation costar Deandra Kanu. Pic credit: @tammykayly/Instagram

Tammy Ly may have cut ties with The Bachelor franchise, but she still has many friends within Bachelor Nation.

Deandra Kanu is one star Tammy has become quite close with after the ladies starred on The Bachelor Season 24 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Deandra recently celebrated her 26th birthday, and Tammy showed her love online.

Tammy Ly loves being ‘uncomfortable’ with Deandra Kanu

Tammy Ly took to her Instagram stories to shout out Deandra Kanu for her birthday.

In the post, Tammy and Deandra both wore black as they smiled for a selfie and looked beautiful in glowing makeup.

Tammy wrote over the photo, “Happy birthday to the sweetest person [Deandra Kanu] I love going thru uncomfortable chapters of our lives together. Running around LA doing photo ops, juice runs, and mental breakdowns [laughing emoji] see you soon [two white heart emojis.].”

Tammy and Deandra have spent lots of time together since appearing on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, and both seem to have their share of critiques about the franchise.

In the past, Tammy has hinted that the ladies often discuss everything wrong with the franchise, as Tammy, in particular, has become quite outspoken about her issues with the show.

Tammy Ly throws shade at Bachelor in Paradise

Tammy appears to be aware of lots of Bachelor Nation tea as she often suggests there’s “ridiculousness” going on behind the scenes of the franchise.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Tammy tweeted out that Bachelor in Paradise is pulling some embarrassing “crap” as filming begins for the summer spinoff’s eighth season.

Tammy didn’t detail what insider information she had, but she did declare that those behind the franchise hated that she knew so much.

When speaking on a podcast with Demi Burnett, the two outspoken Bachelor Nation ladies continued to expose the franchise for its unfair hierarchy.

Tammy has emphasized on more than one occasion that the franchise has its favorites and doesn’t treat those outside of the inner circle equally. The show especially mishandles its diverse Bachelor Nation stars.

Tammy’s accusations aren’t surprising as Rachel Lindsay, the first-ever Black Bachelorette lead, has often called out the franchise for its lack of thoughtful diversity and progressiveness.

While Tammy has claimed to be done with the franchise for good, Deandra Kanu still attends Bachelor events. Deandra was recently in the audience for the After The Final Rose episode of Clayton Echard’s season.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.