Tammy Ly is looking for forgiveness after filming The Bachelor

Tammy Ly has made quite a few waves within the Bachelor franchise over the years.

She has even gone as far as to cut ties with them after being a contestant on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

While Tammy is known for her bluntness and comments about the franchise, she has now talked about wanting forgiveness.

In fact, she stated, “After The Bachelor I was struggling pretty badly with the massive volume of hate I was getting. But, honestly, it all worked out in the end. I’d rather be forgiven than forgotten.”

Since her stints on two franchise shows, Tammy has done well for herself and put herself out there in both the professional and dating worlds.

She even declared, “I figured, dating out here in the real world can’t get as bad as it was on the show, so why not be open-minded?”

Tammy Ly’s Bachelor experience

As a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Tammy was eliminated by Peter after she had beef with another contestant, Mykenna Dorn.

Because of this, Tammy was portrayed as a villain and, according to her, got a villain edit on the season.

She even said, “It’s so disappointing that I was considered the villain that season… I’m not given the same fair chance as the blonde white girls. I was never going to be a fan favorite.”

However, Tammy did relay that she and Mykenna had since worked things out, as she did claim that saying what she did about her was taken out of context when production edited the show.

Tammy Ly’s take on the Bachelor franchise since being on the shows

Tammy has been extremely vocal about the franchise since her part in it in 2020 and 2021. She has openly discussed that diversity is not where it should be and that there are truly favorites in the franchise.

She also told Page Six, “It’s hard to make a name for yourself by being anything but white in this franchise.”

In fact, there have only been three leads of color in the franchise’s history: Rachel Lindsay, Matt James, and Michelle Young.

Because she will speak out and tell it as it is, Tammy has been criticized in the past. She also cut ties with the franchise recently as she just felt like she couldn’t compete with the favorites and also said she was allegedly promised something that didn’t happen with a project.

