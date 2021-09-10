Tammy Ly hints at getting back together with Aaron Clancy after their messy split

Tammy Ly stirs up speculation about her relationship status. Pic credit: ABC

Tammy Ly’s love life wasn’t looking so good after the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Tammy ditched Aaron for Thomas and it now seems Thomas will be ditching Tammy for former Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin.

This predicament left Tammy in tears and ready to give up all hope of finding love. However, in a recent interview with Extra, Tammy has mysteriously alluded to possibly rekindling her love connection with Aaron Clancy.

Tammy Ly possibly reunites with Aaron Clancy

Tammy and Aaron appeared to have instant chemistry with one another but their relationship quickly spiraled when Thomas Jacobs arrived at the beach.

Tammy and Aaron had a big falling out, with Aaron promising that Tammy would regret choosing Thomas over him. Aaron ended up being right when Thomas seemed to quickly move onto Becca Kufrin.

Aaron felt no sympathy for Tammy’s heartbreak and it looked like Aaron and Tammy had no interest in making amends. But Tammy’s recent comments suggest otherwise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During the Extra interview, Tammy spoke on her and Aaron’s possible relationship status by stating, “Maybe we will reconcile. Get back together.”

Tammy then kept her statement open-ended by also suggesting that she and Aaron possibly remain on bad terms and become enemies, which Aaron is no stranger to having enemies within The Bachelor franchise.

Tammy shared, “Maybe we broke up. Maybe I’m now a mortal enemy. I don’t know.”

According to Tammy’s tweets, she does seem to have some lingering animosity towards Aaron and even accused him of caring more about losing his ego to Thomas than losing his relationship with her.

Perhaps, despite all the drama, Aaron and Tammy will resolve their issues and agree to explore their romantic relationship once again.

While Bachelor in Paradise is airing, cast members have to be very tightlipped about their current relationship status. So as of now, it does not appear that Tammy is in any official relationship.

Tammy Ly has no regrets from her time on Bachelor in Paradise

Tammy has been pretty vulnerable as she relives the ups and downs of her BIP experience. She’s also faced a lot of flack and scrutiny and recently admitted to feeling defeated by the lack of acceptance from BIP viewers.

Despite all the hardships, Tammy has also expressed that she doesn’t regret her time on the summer spinoff.

Tammy shared, “I have zero regrets with my experience. I followed my heart, and we’ll see if it works out for me in the end. But as of now, I’m very happy with the situation I’m in.”

Time will tell if Tammy leaves paradise as a single woman or if perhaps she and Aaron somehow find their way back to each other.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.