Tammy Ly calls out The Bachelor franchise’s treatment of Serene Russell

Tammy Ly accuses Bachelor fans of not supporting contestants of color on the show. Pic credit: ABC

Tammy Ly slammed Bachelor viewers for not supporting contestants of color after a fan called out a disparity in Instagram followers between the final four women.

A Bachelor fan account started a franchise-wide discussion on diversity after pointing out Serene Russell has significantly less followers than the other three women.

Tammy Ly accused Bachelor fans of not following through on their calls for diversity within the franchise

Bachelor in Paradise’s Tammy reposted the original message comparing the four women’s follower counts to her Twitter.

“You guys scream that you want diversity. Yet look at these numbers,” she wrote. “You wonder why it’s hard for POC contestants in this franchise. They give you what you want to see and it’s CLEAR it’s Caucasian.”

The original post showed that while both Susie Evans and Serene Russell have received two one-on-one dates with Clayton Echard, Susie has 90,000 followers while Serene has less than 20,000.

You guys scream that you want diversity. Yet look at these numbers. You wonder why it’s hard for POC contestants in this franchise. They give you what you want to see and it’s CLEAR it’s Caucasian https://t.co/XwFFYoXK7T — Tammy K Ly (@whoistammykay) February 25, 2022

The other two women also have significantly more followers, with Rachel Recchia at 70,000 and Gabby Windey at 64,000.

The Bachelor account who posted the comparison also called out the difference.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Why does the only non-white woman in Clayton’s final four have less than a third of the Instagram followers that the other three women?” The caption read. “No one is entitled to a social media follow, but we can’t ignore the blatant differences in how Bachelor Nation engages with non-white contestants.”

Tammy Ly doubled down on her criticism of Bachelor Nation’s treatment of contestants of color

Tammy appeared to agree with the message and doubled down in her comments.

After a commenter questioned contestants going on to be influencers at all, Tammy explained the number of followers is important because it shows support for that person.



“The numbers just aren’t there for POC contestants,” she wrote. “Since you’re new here I’m one of many that still have my 6 jobs from before the show. Thx.”

Pic credit: @whoistammykay/Twitter

When another commenter attributed the difference to a lower Black viewership, Tammy clapped back with “Did you know there’s more races other than black and white?”

Pic credit: @whoistammykay/Twitter

While not all the commenters agreed with Tammy, the Bachelor in Paradise alum certainly got her fans talking with her strong message.

Serene has also gained over 2,000 new followers since the post was shared.

None of the final four girls have addressed the post at this time.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.