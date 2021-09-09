Tammy Ly admits feeling defeated after being attacked by Bachelor in Paradise audience

Tammy Ly shares how the BIP backlash has taken a toll on her. Pic credit: ABC

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, there has been plenty of drama to go around and Tammy Ly has been involved in several different dramatic developments on the show, from getting “justice for Alayah” to being caught up in two love triangles.

After receiving lots of heat and criticism from viewers, Tammy has been vocal about how this emotional experience and all the backlash has weighed on her.

Tammy Ly shares a series of vulnerable tweets

Tammy found herself tangled up in a messy love triangle with Aaron Clancy and his arch-nemesis, Thomas Jacobs.

Aaron had informed Tammy about his passionate rivalry with Thomas, but she still decided to blatantly make out with Thomas right in front of Aaron. After Aaron and Thomas had an altercation on the beach, Tammy eventually chose to pair up with Thomas over Aaron.

Because of this, viewers felt Tammy was experiencing karma when Thomas left Tammy to go on a date with former Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin. So far Becca and Thomas appear to have found a spark, which has left Tammy heartbroken.

In a series of tweets, Tammy documented her emotional responses to reliving this rejection and has not received much sympathy from fans, who feel she deserves to lose Thomas after what she did to Aaron.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Aaron also appeared to not feel bad for Tammy on the beach because he felt he had warned her about Thomas and his alleged disloyalty. Tammy publicly reacted to Aaron’s lack of sympathy and accused him of being sadder about losing his ego to Thomas than losing her.

With an influx of comments attacking Tammy, she decided to express herself on Twitter by sharing, “This was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been. And it’s all being aired. I don’t need you guys to tell me ‘this is what you get’ and ‘karmas a b**.’ Leave me alone.”

Pic credit: @whoistammykay/Twitter

It seems Tammy’s critics didn’t let up, despite Tammy’s pleas to be left alone, which led her to post another vulnerable and dejected tweet.

Tammy confessed, “I feel so defeated. I’m starting to think that I’m trying to gain acceptance from an audience that was never right for me to begin with.”

Pic credit: @whoistammykay/Twitter

Tammy Ly gets called out for seemingly supporting Brendan Morais

Along with being under fire for her own personal drama on BIP, Tammy has also been called out by viewers due to her response to Brendan and Pieper’s drama as well.

After Brendan was exposed on Monday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise, he shared an insensitive post about being “here for the wrong reasons” which has since been deleted.

Tammy had left the amused comment “dun dun dun” under Brendan’s post and many viewers were quick to call her out for presumably making light of Brendan’s extremely disrespectful treatment of Natasha Parker and still following Brendan on social media.

Tammy has since tried to clear her name and explain that she was not aware of Brendan and Pieper’s private conversations on the beach and that she did find Brendan to be straight-up mean in the way he treated Natasha.

Facing tons of scrutiny, Tammy has had many ups and downs but appears to now be in good spirits after her moment of defeat.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.