Tammy and Amy Slaton stun as magazine cover girls as they dish about impressive weight loss

Tammy and Amy Slaton have accomplished a lot over the past few years, and the 1000-Lb Sisters recently opened up about their successful weight loss journey.

The duo are also cover girls, and Tammy proudly shared the news with her social media followers.

Amy and Tammy are closing out 2024 with a bang because Season 5 of their TLC show recently premiered to great fan reviews.

We’ve been watching the sisters’ journey over the years, and to say they’ve come a long way would be an understatement.

They have both experienced ups and downs, not just with their weight but also in their personal lives.

Amy married Michael Halterman and had two kids, but the relationship was riddled with issues, and they divorced.

The good news is that Amy has a new man in her life, Tony Rodger and the two are very smitten with each other.

Tammy was also married after meeting the love of her life, Caleb Willingham, in rehab. Sadly, he died over the summer at the age of 40.

Tammy is currently single, but she still has a lot going on her personal life that’s worth celebrating.

1000-Lb Sisters stars Amy and Tammy Slaton stun as magazine cover girls

Tammy and Amy are cover girls, and they looked stunning for the People Magazine photoshoot.

“People magazine interview your girls are going to be on the cover,” noted Tammy on Instagram. “It’s already in stores in New York in LA and everywhere else is supposed to hit tomorrow.”

The clip featured Tammy, all glammed up in a purple dress and long chandelier earrings, as she talked about life after weight loss.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or being pushed in a wheelchair and no oxygen — I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” shared the 37-year-old.

She continued, “Being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, or in a seat and then the belt buckle and not have to use an extender now. I mean, what seems minor to some people is like giant for me.”

Amy Slaton reflects on the challenges of being overweight

Tammy also shared a snippet of Amy’s interview, who looked gorgeous with her teal hair and professional makeup.

Amy, who weighed over 400 pounds at one point, revealed how things have changed since she slimmed down to her current 230 pounds.

“Most of that wasn’t hard for me. I can do normal stuff like y’all can, it’s just going to a store like to Walmart or something I can’t pick anything off the rack. I have to make sure they have 3, 4, 5X clothes,” said Amy about her previously larger size.

However, things have changed now, and the 36-year-old noted, “Now I can just go pick whatever, pretty much, I want.”

1000-Lb. Sisters airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.