Take a look at the stunning RHOC reunion outfits

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion looks have been revealed, and it’s an explosion of color for the Season 17 cast.

The women rocked an array of brightly colored dresses reminiscent of their cast photos, which were released back in April before the season premiered.

The season finale is set to air on Wednesday, and the following week, we’ll get part one of what promises to be an explosive reunion.

The event was filmed several days ago, and it marked a few “firsts” for some of the women. This was newbie Jennifer Pedranti’s first reunion, and it was also the first RHOC reunion for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong.

It’s a special reunion for Tamra Judge as well since it marks her return to the franchise after a two-year hiatus.

The returning Housewife has been getting heat for her behavior this season, so she will have a lot to answer for when she takes the hot seat.

Tamra Judge and Taylor Armstrong get colorful for the RHOC reunion

Bravo just released the stunning photos for the cast, and they all looked amazing in their beach chic ensembles of varying styles and colors.

Tamra rocked a pink cutout number and revealed that she was “comin’ in as Barbie.”

“I’ve never worn a long dress to the reunion. The slit’s all the way up to my hip, so… I only had to tan one leg,” she jokingly told BravoTV.

Newbie Jennifer Pedranti opted for blue strappy heels and a blue minidress with exaggerated shoulders and draped sleeves, which she described as a “sleek, hot, batty moment.”

Taylor Armstrong rocked bangs with a fresh bob, and she wore a rainbow-colored, strapless sequin dress with Christian Dior platform heels. She told BravoTV.com that she was going for a “colorful rainbow-chic” style.

Shannon Beador surprised us with a sparkly yellow outfit that featured a minidress with a mesh overlay. The recently arrested RHOC star said she chose the ensemble because she wanted to try something she’d “never worn before.”

Heather Dubrow stood out in a chic black dress

Heather Dubrow, or Fancy Pants as her castmates have dubbed her, veered from the colorful ensembles and opted for chic black.

“I wanted to feel like me,” she confessed, although the dress was anything but boring with an asymmetrical neckline, cutout details in the front, and a thigh-high slit.

Emily Simpson opted for a coral-colored curve-hugging dress from Zhivago that showcased her dramatic weight loss.

“I’ve lost weight, like 40 pounds. I definitely wanted a dress that showed off that I’ve been working really hard,” admitted the mom of three.

As for her bestie, Gina Kirschnehieter, she rocked a yellow, neon minidress with a plunging neckline and a side slit. She also wore dramatic makeup with her sleek blonde bob.

Part one of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs Wednesday, October 4 at 8/7c on Bravo.