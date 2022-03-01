Sydney Zaruba threatens to put Below Deck haters in her DMs on blast

Sydney Zaruba told off her Below Deck haters who have been mean in her inbox. Pic credit: Bravo

It appears as though Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 star Sydney Zaruba is having a hard time dealing with haters in her DMs and even went so far as to threaten to expose them.

It is no secret that Sydney got a bad wrap from her time on the show and the behavior she displayed, but it appears that some Below Deck critics have not gotten over it and continue to bully her through Instagram.

Sydney made it clear that she would not stand for social media attacks and will be putting anyone who sends her nasty messages on blast.

Sydney Zaruba responded to Below Deck haters

In response to hateful messages she’s gotten on Instagram, Sydney Zaruba went on the offensive and threatened to expose the people who have been sending her nasty things.

Sydney addressed those Below Deck viewers in her inbox and said, “also, if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t message me. There’s too much going on in the world to have to open Instagram to hateful messages.”

She continued, “If you message me something vile, nasty, or rude, I want you to know I will be sharing your message on my stories with your name in it.”

Sydney ended her announcement by affirming, “I’m over it. I come on Instagram to connect and share with good intentions. If you don’t have the same, get off my page. Consider yourself warned.”

Sydney warned her haters that she would be exposing them. Pic credit: @sydney_zaruba/Instagram

Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht will have spicy hookups

While Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht had plenty of boat romances, with one even resulting in the first Below Deck baby, Season 3 promises to give the show a run for its money in the hookup department.

Viewers have already seen drama simmer as 3rd stew Ashley Marti set her sights on first officer Gary King despite his insistence that they don’t get together.

Based on the trailer for this season, it looks like fans of the show will see a lot more surprising connections and the turbulence that comes with it.

Gary will be flirting all over the yacht this season and the rest of the crew aside from Colin MacRae are all single so any number of situations could happen.

